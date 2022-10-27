Disney 100 will feature the greatest songs from films like Beauty and the Beast, Encanto and more, brought to life by the Hollywood Sound Orchestra

A brand new concert in celebration of 100 years of Disney has been announced for 2023 - and is stopping off in Liverpool on its tour of the UK. Disney 100: The Concert will feature legendary film scenes on giant screens, while the magical musical moments are brought to life by the Hollywood Sound Orchestra along with star soloists.

The shows will feature most-loved songs from films like Beauty and the Beast, Mary Poppins, Encanto, and more; as well as highlights from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel. Beginning in Glasgow on May 31 2023, the tour will journey to Leeds, Liverpool, London’s The O2, Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff before finishing in Bournemouth.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Since its founding in 1923, The Walt Disney Company has embodied fantasy, magic, great emotions, and dreams experienced by a wide variety of heroes and heroines in fascinating worlds all set to mesmerising, award-winning melodies and songs.

“Whether underwater or on the high seas, in the vastness of the universe or simply in a children’s room, the soundtracks of these stories touch hearts and move people of all generations. Since 2016, the successful musical series ‘Disney in Concert’ has been enchanting fans worldwide with these legendary soundtracks.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Disney 100: The Concert playing in Liverpool including how to get tickets.

Where is Disney 100: The Concert playing in Liverpool?

Disney 100: The Concert will play at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on June 2 2023.

How to get tickets to see Disney 100: The Concert in Liverpool?

You can buy tickets to see Disney 100: The Concert in Liverpool via the Ticketmaster website . Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, October 28 at 10am.

Disney 100: The Concert full list of tour dates

June 1 2023: Leeds, First Direct Arena

June 2 2023: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

June 4 2023: London, The O2

June 6 2023: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

June 8 2023: Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre