A brand new thriller about a woman whose teenage daughter is abducted from her friends’ house during a sleepover has landed on Disney+ - and it was partly filmed in Liverpool.

The five-part mini-series, titled The Stolen Girl, launched on the streaming service on Wednesday (April 16) and has already earned a score of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. It sees Elisa’s (Denise Gough) daughter abducted after staying at Rebecca’s (Holliday Grainger) home.

The series was produced by Manchester-based Quay Street Productions and filmed in and around Manchester and France, as well as Liverpool and Blackpool.

Liverpool’s stunning The Glasshouse development, located within the Fulwood Park area of Aigburth, featured in the five-part series. The grand glass building stars as Rebecca’s home and is located on the grounds of an historic mansion.

Liverpool Film Office described the location as “a leafy Liverpool suburb” and noted that filming took place in 2023. Additional scenes were originally planned to be filmed at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, but were later moved to Blackpool.

The Stolen Girl. | Disney+/Liverpool Film Office

Disney+ The Stolen Girl plot

When her 9-year-old daughter Lucia excitedly asks to go on an overnight playdate with her new best friend Josie, Elisa agrees. After meeting Josie’s mother, Rebecca, she’s put at ease by her charming nature and their impressive house (Liverpool’s Fulwood Park!). But when she says goodnight to her daughter, she has no idea that she is about to be thrust into every parent’s worst nightmare.

The next day, when Elisa goes to pick up Lucia, she discovers that the beautiful house was a holiday rental. Lucia is missing. Rebecca and Josie have vanished. What started out as her daughter’s first sleepover has turned into an abduction.

The Stolen Girl Disney+ | Disney+

As an urgent manhunt unfolds across Europe, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves the object of police and public scrutiny. Elisa’s perfect family begins to unravel under the pressure, and long-buried secrets come to light. Rebecca took Lucia for a reason.

As viewers learn more about the tangled lives of these women we will wonder if Rebecca was justified in kidnapping the little girl – and whether she might be better off staying hidden.

Disney+ The Stolen Girl cast

Andor’s Denise Gough and Jim Sturgess (from the movie version of One Day) play Elisa and Fred Blix, the parents of abducted Lucia. Strike star Holliday Grainger is Rebecca Walsh, the woman who abducts Lucia after adopting a fake identity to conceal her mysterious past.

Ambika Mod (from the Netflix version of One Day) plays determined journalist Selma Desai, who is set on uncovering the truth, despite warnings from superiors, including her exasperated editor Kaleb (This is Going to Hurt’s Michael Workéyè), to leave the case alone.