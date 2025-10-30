Dragons’ Den has confirmed its line-up for the last episode of the season - who is on it?

Dragons’ Den will continue this evening.

Yet more entrepreneurs will be looking for investment.

But what can you expect from the next episode?

A brand new episode of Dragons’ Den is just a few hours away. The full line-up for the episode has been confirmed by the BBC.

Entering the den this week will be an eye-surgeon among other eager entrepreneurs looking for investment. The dragons who are set to consider their pitches have been revealed.

But what can you expect from the show this evening? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Dragons’ Den on TV today?

Dragons' Den cast on BBC

It has been a strange old few months for Dragons’ Den hasn’t it. The show took its mid-season break back in the spring before returning for one episode at the end of July.

Dragons’ Den then took another two months off, due to the delayed MasterChef series. Fortunately, it is back into the regular swing of things and it will continue this evening (October 30).

It is due to start at 8pm and will run for approximately one hour. Dragons’ Den will be followed by Celebrity Traitors.

However, this is the last episode of the season. It also marks Sara Davies’ last episode as a Dragon.

Who is on Dragons’ Den tonight?

The line-up of dragons for this episode includes: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman.

The BBC preview reads: “This episode sees two friends from Nottinghamshire step into the Den with a range of inclusive dancewear. An eye surgeon turned inventor hopes the Dragons will see the potential in his clever fix for lost tape ends.

“Two schoolmates turned founders pitch a purpose-driven mobile network. And a Leicester-based entrepreneur unveils an accessibility-focused app.”

