Easter 2022: family what’s on guide for Liverpool and surrounding areas

The best family fun for this Easter near Liverpool, including kids art at the Tate, Liverpool’s biggest chocolate egg hunt, a pair of pantos and Little Mix.

The Easter holidays is synonymous with parents desperately searching for things to do to keep their children entertained during the fortnight-long break.

But don’t worry, we have got you covered.

Giant Egg Hunt – Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock has a giant waterfront egg hunt for the chance to win Liverpool’s largest Easter egg, measuring a whopping 33 inches. Search for ten different eggs hidden in the windows of the dock venues, each containing a letter to spell out a special phrase, with a couple of surprise locations thrown in. Once all the eggs have been found, the phrase can be entered online to be in with a chance of winning the huge chocolate egg. That’s on throughout the Easter holidays until 18th April.

Little Mix - M&S Bank Arena

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Global pop superstars Little Mix are coming to Liverpool with their ‘Confetti’ tour. The shows will see the girls perform songs from their latest album alongside some of their greatest hits, including ‘Touch’, ‘ Woman Like Me’, ‘Black Magic’ and ‘Shout Out To My Ex’. That’s at the M&S Bank Arena on April 18 and then again on the April 26.

Peter Pan - St Helens Theatre Royal

St Helens Theatre Royal’s Easter panto is Peter Pan. Based on J.M. Barrie’s timeless classic about the boy who never grew up, it’s the second Spring panto from Regal Entertainments, promising a family-friendly show featuring fabulous flying scenes! With a sprinkling of fairy dust, audiences are invited to join Peter, Wendy, John, Michael, Tinkerbell and friends as they leave St Helens behind, flying past the second star to the right and straight to Neverland. That runs until Monday 18th April.

Get Arty - Tate Liverpool

Become a gallery explorer and get creative at Tate Liverpool this Easter at free daily drop-in sessions, ‘Creation Stations’. Kids can play and create art inspired by the works on display in Journeys through the Tate Collection, using interactive techniques such as collage, stamping, drawing and sculpture. The adjoining Family Room provides a quiet space to play or take a break from the gallery, complete with beanbags, sketchbooks, and a selection of children’s storybooks.

Indoor Funfair - Exhibition Centre Liverpool

The Liverpool Indoor Funfair is coming back for Easter. It will be at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool and runs until April 20. Set across 90,000 sq. ft, there's plenty of space for traditional rides, including the Waltzer, Carousel and Helter Skelter and the Tagada, Sizzler Twist and Superstar for thrill-seekers. The Super Bob and Runaway Train will be in Liverpool for the first time.

Arrrrrt treasure hunt - Merseyside

This Easter holidays, local artist Paul Curtis is inviting all five to 16 year olds to take part in a unique treasure hunt. The challenge is to find and photograph as many of his public artworks as possible during the Easter break. There are over 100 public murals to find!

Print out a map from Paul’s website and then take it to as many of my public artworks as they can manage for a photo with it. You can use his interactive map to hunt down the art.

The person who has the most murals ticked off will be the winner. The prizes will be: a signed framed print of their choice, a one to one art lesson, a painting set, a visit to their school to do a multimedia talk. The runner up will get a signed framed print and art set.

Rampworx - Aintree

The UK’s biggest indoor skatepark welcome users from the age of five and upwards to partake in, inline and quad skating, BMX, skateboarding and scootering. No experience is neccessary as the team have instuctors on site to help teach your little ones.

It’s just £10 for three hour session on the ramps and rails and you’ll be supporting a community charity of young people using extreme sports to develop their physical and mental wellbeing. Rampworx are also working with local schools by offering all pupils the opportunity to “bring their bestie to ride in the park with them for free” or split the cost to only £5 each!

There is also a special Easter events on April 16, hosted by Chilli scooters. There will be pro riders, games, giveaways and competitions!

Jack And The Beanstalk - Epstein Theatre

Jack And The Beanstalk is the Epstein Theatre's Easter Panto. Audiences will join Jack on his gigantic journey up the beanstalk as he discovers geese with golden eggs, a magic harp, and a close encounter with a very hungry giant. But he'll need to tread carefully as the villainous Mrs Fleshcreep is hot on his heels, determined to stop him in his exciting tracks. That runs until Sunday, April 24. Ticket prices start from £14 - book online via The Epstein Theatre website .

National Museums Liverpool

Hop between the venues of National Museums Liverpool this Easter with exhibitions, events and workshops to keep the whole family busy. Of course, a trip to Liverpool's iconic waterfront isn't complete without a visit to the museum. Wondrous Place, a new gallery in the Museum of Liverpool, is the perfect opportunity to be inspired by the incredible number of artists, writers, musicians, and sports people from the city.

Kids Easter Afternoon Tea - The Bentley

The Easter bunny and his friends are coming to The Bentley in Liverpool on Sunday, April 17 (12:30 pm - 4:30 pm). On arrival, adults will receive a glass of prosecco and children will have a mocktail. There will be heaps of entertainment throughout the day; kids will receive their very own chocolate Easter egg, too! Book through its Eventbrite page , where an adult ticket will cost £20 and a child’s will set you back £25.

Easter Wonderland - Otterspool Adventure

Celebrate Easter at the Otterspool Adventure Centre by taking part in their wonderful Easter Wonderland experience. When you purchase your ticket, your child will have access to an Easter Parade ; Spring Farm featuring chicks and bunnies; visit from Easter Bunny; an Easter Egg hunt. As prices vary, check the official website for more information - booking online is preferred. It runs until Sunday, April 24.

Easter Egg Hunt - Speke Hall