Brute strength from across the UK converge to Warrington for the strongman and strongwoman event.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brute strength of English strongmen and women will collide on Sunday August 28, as Warrington plays host to England’s Strongest Man and Woman 2022 .

Touted as a jaw dropping show of amazing strength of feat and suitable for all ages, England’s Strongest Man and Woman is part of The UK’s Strongest Man Tour, organised by Ultimate Strongman .

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the competitors prepared to dust their hands in chalk and practice lifting with their knees, the weather looks to be kind on this year’s muscle men and women and audiences alike, with Meet and Greet tickets having already sold out.

Most Popular

What is England’s Strongest Man and Woman?

Lucy Underdown returns to the 2022 England’s Strongest Man and Woman event, looking to better her third place last year.

England’s Strongest Man and Woman acts as a qualifier ahead of the national UK’s Strongest Man and Woman competition, scheduled to take place next year, with the top three strongmen and women moving on to the national event.

The UK’s Strongest Man and Woman Tour sees events take place in Scotland, Ireland and Wales, crowning the region’s strong person, with England the last of the four nations to be crowned.

Tests of strength for the males from the 2001 competition included Anvil Carry, a 100lb anvil to be carried 40 metres, a 140kg Log Lift where the victor is who can undertake the most repetitions with the log and the faithful Stones Of Strength, with the stones increasing from 100kg, 115kg, 130kg, 145kg, 160kg need to be moved in the fast time or within 75 seconds.

For the strongwomen, their feats of strength included a Barrel Load, a Brick Lift, a Tug of War and an elimination Car Deadlift hold. The women also competed in the Stones of Strength event, with the stones going up to 145kg in the women’s competition.

Who was the last winner of England’s Strongest Man and Woman?

It was Paul Smith who walked away as England’s Strongest Man in 2001 when it was held at the Doncaster Dome.

Smith placed first in the 100lb Anvil Carry with a time of 14.02 seconds, joint first alongside Ben Williams in the 140kg Logo Lift with seven reps and exploded in the Tyre Flip contest with a time of 45.21 second over a 20 metre course.

Smith placed first with 53 points, while Sam Duffy and Lewis Packham placed second and third with 41.5 and 41 points respectively.

In the women’s event, Donna Moore beat out Rebecca Roberts and Lucy Underdown in a tight race for first place. Moore managed to edge Roberts out by 55 points to 54, with Underdown earning 51 points.

Who is competing in this year’s England’s Strongest Man?

2021 England’s Strongest Man Paul Smith returns to defend his crown.

The full list of strongmen appearing in this year’s event are as follows:

Ellis Vine (Kent)

Andrew Flynn (West Sussex)

Sam Duthie (Buckinghamshire)

Josh Norton (West Yorkshire)

Joe Oliver (Warwickshire)

Mason Fessey (Derbyshire)

Lewis Packham (Hampshire)

Daniel Cave (Tyne and Wear)

Jack Osborn (Wiltshire)

Daniel Hewson (Wiltshire)

Jonathan Ford (Derbyshire)

Paul Smith (South Yorkshire)

The full list of strongwomen who will be competing in the 2022 event includes:

Lucy Underdown (Kent)

Andrea See (Lancashire)

Chloe Brennan (Staffordshire)

Naomi Hadley (West Midlands)

Katie Smith (North Yorkshire)

Shannon Clifford (Lancashire)

Becca Worgan (North Yorkshire)

Nadine Guy (Greater London)

When and where is England’s Strongest Man and Woman 2022 taking place?

England’s Strongest Man and Woman 2022 takes place on Sunday August 28 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Mike Gregory Way, Warrington WA2 7NE.

The competition begins at 1:00pm and will finish at 4:30pm.

Where can I get tickets for England’s Strongest Man?

Despite all meet and greet tickets being sold out, there are still a number of ticketing options still available for England’s Strong Man and Woman 2022 .

Premier tickets are situated in the central blocks of the stands, providing the best viewing experience for audiences, while Tier B tickets are situated at the end blocks in Block P.

Premiere Tickets - Adult: £50.00 (plus booking fee)

Premiere Tickets - Child (ages 3-15): £25.00 (plus booking fee)

Tier A - Adult: £35.00 (plus booking fee)

Tier A - Child (ages 3-15): £20.00 (plus booking fee)

Tier B - Adult: £25.00 (plus booking fee)

Tier B - Child (ages 3-15): £15.00 (plus booking fee)