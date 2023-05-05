Register
Eurovision 2023: Flag rules and guidance for Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena explained

Eurovision is nearly here and fans are preparing for the annual singing competition.

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 5th May 2023, 20:10 BST

The Eurovision Song Contest is around the corner and fans are counting down the days until one of the biggest nights in music. The finale will take place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, with the UK’s Mae Muller striving to win the competition.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

For many, this year’s Eurovision will be the first time they’ve watched the singing event in person as the last time the UK hosted the competition was back in 1998. Now the competition is back on UK soil, Eurovision ticket holders are preparing their costumes and which items they will bring to the concert.

    But can you bring a flag to Eurovision 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

    Can you bring a flag to Eurovision?

    Eurovision 2023 is nearly here

    Eurovision fans  will only be allowed to bring flags under certain sizes into the M&S Bank Arena. On behalf of Eurovision, the BBC has warned ticket holders that all prohibited items must be surrendered at the entrance and they will not be returned.

    Fans will be able to bring in hand-held flags to celebrate this year’s Eurovision. However, those larger than .5 m x 1 m. as well as flag sticks have been banned.

    Also on the prohibited list are flags of countries which are not participating in Eurovision.

    Eurovision 2023 - banned items

    Here’s a full list of items banned from the M&S Bank Arena:

    • Video or audio recording equipment
    • Professional cameras e.g. a camera with a detachable lens
    • Backpacks/bags/coolers
    • Packages/parcels
    • Umbrellas
    • Folding chairs
    • Food and drink
    • Glass/plastic/metal bottles or containers
    • Air horns
    • Helium balloons
    • Flag sticks, signs, banners
    • Illegal drugs
    • Knives, firearms, or any other weapon
    • Fireworks
    • Aerosols
    • Stink bombs
    • CDs
    • Chains and spiked / studded items of clothing (including bracelets or belts)
    • Laser pens
    • Crash helmets
    • Masks or any item which covers the face (subject to venue review)
    • Selfie-sticks or similar devices
