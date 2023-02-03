Liverpool City Council are on the hunt for volunteers who can help give Eurovision 2023 visitors a “warm Liverpool welcome.”

Just days after Turin mayor Stefano Lo Russo handed Eurovision 2023 over to Liverpool’s Joanne Anderson, the city is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to get involved in the popular song contest.

Liverpool City Council has started a search for those who can give “a warm Liverpool welcome” in time for when visitors from across the globe visit Merseyside. The global spectacle will see events take place across the city centre between May 1 and May 14.

A total of 500 helping hands are being sought for the event and they must be people who are “friendly and approachable”. The volunteers will help out at the Tourist Information Centre, Eurovision Village and transport hubs.

Roles that lucky helpers will fulfil involve the scanning of tickets for entry to Eurovision 2023 events, meeting and greeting visitors, as well as welcoming artists to backstage areas of the Eurovision Village.

Harry Doyle, who is a Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy at Liverpool City Council, has said that volunteers will play a “vital role” at Eurovision 2023 later this year. He explained he is hoping to bring together a team of “dedicated” individuals to make sure the event is carried out effectively and efficiently.

He said: “There is a dedicated team of people working hard behind the scenes with the ambition and determination to stage an unforgettable Eurovision which will make the UK and Ukraine proud. Our volunteers will play a vital role in helping us achieve this.

“Enthusiastic volunteers are what make our events great. Visitors from Europe and beyond will descend on our city from May, and despite potential language barriers, a friendly smile from one of our team may just make someone’s trip.”

Liverpool City Council are seeking “a diverse and inclusive volunteering team” with a blend of local knowledge and an idea of Ukraine and Ukrainian culture. It is understood that it would be a “bonus” if candidates can speak languages other than English due to the international scope of Eurovision 2023.

Eurovision 2023 was awarded to Liverpool after last year’s winners Ukraine could not hold the event due to its ongoing conflict with Vladimir Putin and Russia - Credit: Adobe