The Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Liverpool this year, the first time the UK has held the popular event since Birmingham in 1998.

As the days countdown to the return of Eurovision to the United Kingdom, excitement is continuing to build as the popular song contest is set to take over Liverpool. It gets underway from May 9 as Mae Muller aims to become the country’s sixth-ever victor.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Hosted at the Liverpudlian M&S Bank Arena - which boasts a sold out 11,000 capacity - the first Eurovision semi-final takes place on May 9, with the second taking place just two days later on May 11. The full running order has since been revealed.

All of which builds up to the much-anticipated Eurovision Grand Final where this year’s winner will be crowned on May 13. But due to the demand for tickets leading to every single seat being sold, how can you tune in to Eurovision 2023 from the comfort of your own home?

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Including details such as the TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Eurovision 2023 - TV channel and live stream

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank Arena

Eurovision 2023 will broadcast on BBC One, hosted by Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian performer Julia Sanina. While popular talk show host and comedian Graham Norton will return for the Eurovision Grand Final.

