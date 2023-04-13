Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
27 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
1 hour ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
1 hour ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
2 hours ago Euro 2028 stadium list revealed if UK and Ireland bid successful

Eurovision 2023: How to watch Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool - TV channel and live stream information

The Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in Liverpool this year, the first time the UK has held the popular event since Birmingham in 1998.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:50 BST

As the days countdown to the return of Eurovision to the United Kingdom, excitement is continuing to build as the popular song contest is set to take over Liverpool. It gets underway from May 9 as Mae Muller aims to become the country’s sixth-ever victor.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Hosted at the Liverpudlian M&S Bank Arena - which boasts a sold out 11,000 capacity - the first Eurovision semi-final takes place on May 9, with the second taking place just two days later on May 11. The full running order has since been revealed.

Most Popular

    All of which builds up to the much-anticipated Eurovision Grand Final where this year’s winner will be crowned on May 13. But due to the demand for tickets leading to every single seat being sold, how can you tune in to Eurovision 2023 from the comfort of your own home?

    Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Including details such as the TV channel and live stream information.

    How to watch Eurovision 2023 - TV channel and live stream

    The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank ArenaThe Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank Arena
    The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be held in the M&S Bank Arena

    Eurovision 2023 will broadcast on BBC One, hosted by Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian performer Julia Sanina. While popular talk show host and comedian Graham Norton will return for the Eurovision Grand Final.

    Like with most of BBC’s programming, Eurovision 2023 coverage can be streamed on your PC, laptop or mobile device via BBC iPlayer. You will also have the opportunity to use the on-demand service to catch up on the action.

    Related topics:LiverpoolEurovision