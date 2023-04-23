Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
27 minutes ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
1 hour ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
11 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
20 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert

Eurovision 2023: The Beatles Story to host free live music events this May

A variety of live performances will begin on May 1.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 09:43 BST

Two of Liverpool’s iconic Beatles locations have teamed up to celebrate local music and deliver an exciting line up of free live music events in the lead up to Eurovision 2023.

From May 1, The Beatles Story and The Jacaranda will host a range of perfomances at The Fab4 Cafe, right on the doorstep of the M&S Bank Arena.

Visitors can expect to hear a diverse line-up of acts, with some Beatles and Eurovision classics thrown in, every day until May 14. The perfomances are completely free and aim to provide developing artists with a platform to showcase their talent.

Most Popular

    The sets will start at 11am and 2pm on each of the days, and more details about the events and acts will be announced on social media by The Beatles Story and The Jacaranda.

    The Jacaranda and The Beatles: The Jacaranda Club was opened in 1958 by Allan Williams, The Beatles’ first manager – it holds many connections to The Beatles but perhaps most importantly it was the first place that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best played together as The Beatles in 1960.

    What has been said: “We are very excited to be working collaboratively with The Jacaranda to support Liverpool’s rich and diverse current music scene in celebration of Eurovision. The Jacaranda plays an important role in developing the careers of aspiring musicians, and contributed to the success of The Beatles in their early days when the club was owned by the band’s first manager Allan,” said Mary Chadwick, General Manager of The Beatles Story.

    Beatles Story LiverpoolBeatles Story Liverpool
    Beatles Story Liverpool
    Related topics:BeatlesArtistsDoorstepTalent