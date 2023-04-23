Eurovision 2023: The Beatles Story to host free live music events this May

Two of Liverpool’s iconic Beatles locations have teamed up to celebrate local music and deliver an exciting line up of free live music events in the lead up to Eurovision 2023.

From May 1, The Beatles Story and The Jacaranda will host a range of perfomances at The Fab4 Cafe, right on the doorstep of the M&S Bank Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors can expect to hear a diverse line-up of acts, with some Beatles and Eurovision classics thrown in, every day until May 14. The perfomances are completely free and aim to provide developing artists with a platform to showcase their talent.

Most Popular

The sets will start at 11am and 2pm on each of the days, and more details about the events and acts will be announced on social media by The Beatles Story and The Jacaranda.

The Jacaranda and The Beatles: The Jacaranda Club was opened in 1958 by Allan Williams, The Beatles’ first manager – it holds many connections to The Beatles but perhaps most importantly it was the first place that John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best played together as The Beatles in 1960.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has been said: “We are very excited to be working collaboratively with The Jacaranda to support Liverpool’s rich and diverse current music scene in celebration of Eurovision. The Jacaranda plays an important role in developing the careers of aspiring musicians, and contributed to the success of The Beatles in their early days when the club was owned by the band’s first manager Allan,” said Mary Chadwick, General Manager of The Beatles Story.