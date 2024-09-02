Everywhere you can still get Oasis tickets as resale begins

Oasis tickets were hard to get hold of and then the price doubled. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

How to still get Oasis tickets on resale platforms after general sale sells out

Millions of people spent much of Saturday morning trying to buy tickets to the Oasis tour in 2025, just a week after feuding brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher decided to reform the iconic 1990s group.

Fans hoping to see Oasis in Dublin, Edinburgh, London, Manchester and Cardiff were faced with queues of up to 250,000 people for each venue when tickets did go on sale on Ticketmaster, SeeTickets and other platforms.

The sale was not without controversy. Fans complained about Ticketmaster’s ‘demand pricing’ which saw standard tickets priced at over £300, while resale tickets on some platforms had large fees that pushed up the price well above face value.

Fans who were not able to get a ticket now face high prices on resale platforms. There are some ways to get Oasis tickets after general sale sold out. We take a look at the best options to get tickets for next year’s tour.

Ticketmaster resale

Ticketmaster is one of two official resale partners. Fans who bought tickets to the shows can relist their tickets on the site and Ticketmaster says they can only resell for face value. However, there will be a Ticketmaster charge on top of that.

The page on the Ticketmaster website is here. It lists each gig and the availability for each. This usually says ‘limited or low’ availability but there will also be a small chat window with updates on availability of tickets.

Clicking on each venue shows the tickets that are available. While Ticketmaster says there is low availability, we found no standard or VIP tickets were available as of 11am on Monday morning.

New tickets will appear on Ticketmaster but it will be a matter of timing. You can check availability here.

Twickets resale

Twickets is the second of the official resale platforms. It has come under criticism after presale when one fan shared a screenshot showing Twickets fees of over £130.

Twickets is currently showing no availability for any of the dates but new tickets are expected to be posted on the site as fans resell. Buyers will have to be quick to snap up any available tickets.

You can check Twickets here.

Seat Unique

Seat Unique is the official seller of VIP and hospitality tickets for the Edinburgh, London and Cardiff dates. The three stadium shows at Murrayfield, Wembley and Cardiff Stadium respectively are sold out but Seat Unique does have an ‘enquire here’ button if you want to put your name down for the VIP packages.

Other resale

Fans can take a risk and buy from a number of other unofficial resale sites. However it comes with the warning that these tickets have no guarantee that you will be able to enter the venue. Oasis has warned fans to only buy from official resale sites.

Of the unofficial sites selling tickets Viagogo has tickets listed for Heaton Park in Manchester from £590 each. Stubhub also has tickets listed for all dates from £645 at the time of writing.