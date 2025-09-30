13 unmissable musicals and stage shows coming to the Liverpool Empire theatre

A whole host of Broadway and West End musicals, and world-famous shows, are heading to Liverpool’s cherished Empire Theatre.
From the stage version of the iconic rom-com Legally Blonde, led by a Love Island star, to Moulin Rouge and Mamma Mia!, these are the shows you won’t want to miss.
Take a look at 13 huge productions coming to the Empire below.
1. Six The Musical
Six The Musical will be at the Empire between February 3 and 7, 2026. | Submitted
2. Waitress
Waitress is coming to the Empire between September 7 and 12, 2026. | Johan Persson Photo: Johan Persson
3. Horrible Histories
Horrible Histories The Concert is coming to the Empire on February 13 and 14, 2026. | Contributed
4. Back To The Future
Back To The Future The Musical is taking over the Empire between January 16 and February 6, 2026. | Matt Crockett