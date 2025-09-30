13 unmissable musicals and stage shows coming to the Liverpool Empire theatre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Sep 2025, 15:04 BST

A range of famous musicals and renowned shows are heading to Liverpool’s Empire Theatre, including Legally Blonde, Moulin Rouge, and Mamma Mia.

A whole host of Broadway and West End musicals, and world-famous shows, are heading to Liverpool’s cherished Empire Theatre.

From the stage version of the iconic rom-com Legally Blonde, led by a Love Island star, to Moulin Rouge and Mamma Mia!, these are the shows you won’t want to miss.

Take a look at 13 huge productions coming to the Empire below.

Six The Musical will be at the Empire between February 3 and 7, 2026.

1. Six The Musical

Six The Musical will be at the Empire between February 3 and 7, 2026. | Submitted

Waitress is coming to the Empire between September 7 and 12, 2026.

2. Waitress

Waitress is coming to the Empire between September 7 and 12, 2026. | Johan Persson Photo: Johan Persson

Horrible Histories The Concert is coming to the Empire on February 13 and 14, 2026.

3. Horrible Histories

Horrible Histories The Concert is coming to the Empire on February 13 and 14, 2026. | Contributed

Back To The Future The Musical is taking over the Empire between January 16 and February 6, 2026.

4. Back To The Future

Back To The Future The Musical is taking over the Empire between January 16 and February 6, 2026. | Matt Crockett

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MusicalsWest End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice