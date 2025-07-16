Flight Club Liverpool unveils brilliant summer line-up at new terrace bar

Flight Club has announced a brilliant summer line-up at its gorgeous new outdoor bar and terrace on Chavasse Park.

Starting this Saturday (July 19), and continuing throughout the summer, Flight Club will be treating visitors to its suntrap terrace to a programme of live music, drinks offers, delicious snacks and live sports –for those who want to get in on the women’s rugby and footie action.

Flight Club Liverpool. | Jonathon Stewart/Flight Club

Every Saturday, there will be live music, including sax players, singers, and DJs between 6-8pm and the ‘Happiest of Hours’ will provide drinks offers from Sunday to Friday.

The summer line-up will culminate in a big birthday celebration over the bank holiday weekend, as Flight Club Liverpool turns one. More details are expected soon.