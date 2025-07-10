Forty scarecrow-like statues to appear in Crosby as Sefton Council celebrates 20 years of Another Place
Forty Qwerkies, life-sized statues made by schools and community groups, will mark a walking and cycle trail from Crosby beach to Salt and Tar in Bootle.
After a short performance beside the Bus Yard from 12.00pm to 12.30pm celebrations will move to Salt and Tar where there will be a festival style afternoon of workshops, live music, dance and games.
The event will be a “family friendly journey of discovery and acceptance”, told through the acting, singing and dancing. And it will include short ending performances at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.
The scarecrow-like Qwerkies have been constructed out of donated recycled materials like fabric and wood.
Cllr Liz Dowd, Cabinet Member for Communities and Partnership Engagement said: “It is great to be celebrating the anniversary of one of our iconic attractions in Sefton with the community in such a quirky Qwerkie fashion.
“The Qwerkies statues will line the route along Sefton’s cycle path to Crosby beach for the summer holidays and are a great example of how Sefton Council can use the Community Transition Fund, creating free, sustainable attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.