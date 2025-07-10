A celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of Anthony Gormley’s iconic Another Place artwork on Crosby beach will take place this Saturday (July 12).

Forty Qwerkies, life-sized statues made by schools and community groups, will mark a walking and cycle trail from Crosby beach to Salt and Tar in Bootle.

After a short performance beside the Bus Yard from 12.00pm to 12.30pm celebrations will move to Salt and Tar where there will be a festival style afternoon of workshops, live music, dance and games.

The event will be a “family friendly journey of discovery and acceptance”, told through the acting, singing and dancing. And it will include short ending performances at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, are seen over one of the iron men statues at Anthony Gormley's Another Place, on Crosby Beach, Merseyside. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The scarecrow-like Qwerkies have been constructed out of donated recycled materials like fabric and wood.

Cllr Liz Dowd, Cabinet Member for Communities and Partnership Engagement said: “It is great to be celebrating the anniversary of one of our iconic attractions in Sefton with the community in such a quirky Qwerkie fashion.

“The Qwerkies statues will line the route along Sefton’s cycle path to Crosby beach for the summer holidays and are a great example of how Sefton Council can use the Community Transition Fund, creating free, sustainable attractions for residents and visitors to enjoy.”