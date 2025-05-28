Apple TV+ Fountain of Youth: Liverpool filming locations you may have spotted in new Guy Ritchie film
Starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci, scenes for the new film were shot in Liverpool city centre last year.
Black Swan and Star Wars actress Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski were spotted filming in May, with the duo first pictured outside in a sports car outside St George’s Hall.
The new movie is now out on Apple TV+ and follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth.
Fountain of Youth Liverpool filming locations
According to Liverpool Film Office, the below locations were used for filming:
- St George’s Quarter
- Walker Art Gallery
- Dale Street
- Exchange Flags
