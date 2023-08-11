The event will feature outdoor market stalls, free samples and street performances for children.

The event on Sunday is the second in the Celebrating Liverpool series which returned to Castle Street last weeks after a three-year hiatus.

Organised by Liverpool BID Company, the free events on will celebrate the unique character of the famous street and its local and independent businesses.

The Scouse Busker competition will also take place across at the event, with the winning busker winning a free session in a recording studio and a chance to play at the famous Cavern.

Liverpool BID Company’s CEO, Bill Addy said Liverpool has “such a breadth of creative and characterful businesses” and the events are “an opportunity to kick back and spend a Sunday celebrating our city.”