It’s half term and the perfect time to spend some quality time with the kids. However, money is a little tighter for many lately, so free activities and events are a must.

We have created a list of some of the best free activties across Liverpool, perfect for your little ones. From a nature trail to a music and dance performance, there is something for everyone.

River of Light

One of the installations on the 2km long River of Light trail. Image: Emily Bonner

The River of Light is back until November 6. Visit the ten illuminations across Liverpool’s waterfront, switched on from 17:00-21:00 every day.

When: Until November 6.

Halloween Party with Radio City

Liverpool ONE are hosting their annual Halloween Party, hosted by Radio City and Leanne Campbell.

Wear your spookiest costumes and enter their fancy dress competition to win a host of prizes. Enjoy monster music, ghoulish games, giveaways and more.

When: Sunday October 30.

Halloween Treasure Hunt at John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis, Liverpool ONE, are hosting a spooky treasure hunt. Find all six pumpkins that are hiding around John Lewis, make a note of the letter on each poster and rearrange to make a word related to Halloween.

Once you have completed the treasure hunt and unscrambled the word visit Customer Support on Floor 3 to collect your prize.

When: October 21-31.

The Nature Trail at Liverpool ONE

Learn about the flora and fauna that call Chavasse Park their home on the Liverpool ONE Nature Trail. Pick up a map from the Information Centre on Wall Street or print your own at home.

There’s even a bug hotel, home to tens of thousands of bugs!

When: Until October 31.

Katumba Halloween Carnival

Image: Liverpool ONE

Starting on Bold Street at 7pm, the parade will make its way to the grand finale outside John Lewis & Partners at Liverpool ONE.

Everyone is invited to take part in the immersive spectacle combining drums, fire, lights, illuminated bicycles, dance, theatre and costume.

When: Saturday October 29.

Circus skills

The dock’s Grand Hall will be transformed into a circus school for budding performers, offering 200 spaces for the free circus skills from October 24-27 from 10-3pm.

From flying high on the trapeze to the art of ribbon dancing, children from 6-14 years old can try their hand at an array of circus skills with guidance from experts.

Circus professionals will also be providing entertainment around the dock colonnades each day from 11am-2pm, including ringmasters and unicyclists.