Details have been released about how people can be part of Spot Sonia – a real life game of Where’s Wally – but instead of searching for the striped-jumper wearing icon, players are on the lookout for images of Liverpool and Eurovision legend Sonia.

Not only is it a fun way to get ready for Eurovision, but you could also win a pair of tickets to the sold-out Eurovision Grand Final at the M&S Bank Arena.

The game itself takes place on Friday 12 May from 11am and there are a number of rules to follow, to be in with a chance of bagging the tickets.

How to get involved:

Players must register on the Visit Liverpool website in advance to take part – deadline is 9am on Friday May 12.

Those taking part will need to follow Visit Liverpool on socials (@VisitLiverpool on Twitter, @VisitLiverpool.com on Facebook and @visitliverpool_ on Instagram).

Rules and gameplay:

On May 12, clues will be released on social media which will lead people to a location where an image of Sonia will be waiting. When each clue is revealed, the seekers have 90 minutes to find each location and take a selfie with the image before the next clue is released.

Each image needs to be posted on social media, tagging in Visit Liverpool with #SpotSonia.

Once all four clues have been completed, the players still in the game will be given a final secret location.

The first 10 people to arrive at that location, with all their selfies to hand, will take part in one final task. The winner will be awarded two of the most sought-after tickets around.

Players must be aged 18 or over.

What has been said: “When I first heard about Spot Sonia I thought it was brilliant and typically Liverpool – we love to have fun in this city and this surreal game certainly ticks that box and has a great Eurovision feel to it,” said Scouse legend, Sonia.

She added: “But don’t expect me to be able to give anyone any top tips – the locations are being kept top secret, even from me, so I’ve no idea where my face will be popping up! Good luck to everyone taking part.”