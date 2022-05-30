The show kicks off in June

The contestants taking part in Love Island 2022 have been announced, and amongst them is the daughter of former Liverpool FC footballer Michael Owen.

The show, which is one of the most popular on ITV 2, returns this summer.

Here’s all you need to know about Gemma Owen, her dad Michael, and when the 2022 show kicks off.

When does Love Island series eight start?

The 2022 UK series begins on Monday, 6 June.

Who is Gemma Owen?

Gemma Owen is the daughter of ex-England footballer Michael

Gemma Owen is a 19-year-old International Dressage Rider who is originally from Chester.

Gemma is also a business owner.

In an interview ahead of the show, Gemma spoke of how she has a competitive nature thanks parity down to the professional sport history within her family.

She said: “Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family. My dad was a professional football player.”

Her line of work has also added to this competitive nature since she began competing for Great Britain eight years ago.

Gemma added: “I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old. I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive.

She outlined how her competitive nature comes together with what she wants in a relationship, including why it won’t get in the way of someone else’s relationship.

On this topic, Gemma said: “[When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.

“But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.

“I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me.

Why has Gemma chosen now to go on Love Island?

The timing of this years show was right for Gemma, as she explained: “I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, “Why not?”

What does Gemma think she will bring to the villa?

Gemma outlined to ITV what she thinks are the best assets she will take into the Love Island villa this summer.

She said: “I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.”

Who is Michael Owen?

Gemma has forged a career of her own, and she is also part of a family which can boast a top international footballer.

Michael Owen, Gemma’s dad, is one of the best strikers to ever represent England.

In a ten year international career, Michael Owen scored 40 goals in 89 matches.

At club level, Owen had a superb goal scoring record for almost every side he represented.