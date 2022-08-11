Made famous by the Beatles song, there’s a summer of play and arts and craft at Strawberry Field.

Get back to play this summer at Strawberry Field. There's a summer of play and arts and crafts at the world-famous site.

"Every Thursday of the summer holidays, we've got 'Get Back to Play' happening in the garden, so from 10 AM until 4 PM every Thursday, the garden is full of toys and games like connect four, cricket, football everything for the children so they can come and play," says Patrick J Young, team member at Strawberry Field.

From 1pm until 3pm on every one of those Thursdays, visitors with children can also go online and book arts and crafts sessions that professionals run.

Patrick added: "There's some leaf printing, and then it's themed for The Coronation; they made crowns, so if there is an event going on, we make sure to have the children link it to that."

Strawberry Field and the Beatles

Strawberry Field is internationally famous, thanks to the eponymous Beatles hit. Growing up just a stone's throw from the site, as a child, John Lennon used to jump over the wall into the grounds, where he would play with the children who lived there and listen to The Salvation Army band.

He remained a supporter of the organisation, donating several thousands of pounds to the charity after the song's release.

Strawberry Field was gifted to the Salvation Army in 1934. The organisation opened its doors in 1936, and for nearly 70 years, the site supported some of Liverpool's most vulnerable children until it closed in 2005. The brand new visitor centre, cafe and shop opened on the site when it opened up to the public in 2019, giving visitors the chance to walk through the grounds where Lennon played as a child.

‘So peaceful’

Patrick said: "You wouldn't know you're 20 minutes from the city centre when you're here. It's so peaceful. We try to keep as much of the vibe of the original gardens where John played as possible while still keeping modern elements.

“We have fantastic murals, both modern and paying homage to the past, in this garden. It's a lovely place, you don't have to pay to come here. If you just want to come and just have a look in the gardens, have a peaceful 10 minutes and bring a picnic you can."

Central to the site's vision is its 'Steps to Work' programme. Students at the hub train in vocational areas such as catering, retail and visitor experience. Importantly, they receive opportunities for work placements to build skills and confidence.

A new bandstand is currently under construction in the grounds. A range of live music events will be held throughout the year once completed.