A giant rainbow installation has appeared overnight in Williamson Square ahead of the start of Recycle Week, beginning on October 17.

The four by seven metre structure is made from more than 2,500 recycled cans and was placed there by not-for-profit Every Can Counts in partnership with Liverpool BID Company. The installation aims to raise awareness around the importance of recycling and inspire more people to recycle their empty drink cans.

Recycling in Liverpool

According to Every Can Counts’ research of Liverpool residents, 72% say they are becoming more conscious of the environment and their impact on it.

What’s more, nearly eight in 10 (79%) already think that recycling their household waste is ‘very important’.

Amongst Liverpudlians, the biggest barriers to recycling are the lack of recycling bins in public places and confusion about what packaging is and isn’t recyclable.

More than one in 10 say they simply don’t have the space for separate recycling bins at home.

Chris Latham-Warde, Programme Manager for Every Can Counts, said: “Our rainbow installation has toured a number of cities across the UK, and we’re thrilled to now bring it to Liverpool to mark Recycle Week.

“The message is that we can all make a difference by recycling our empty drink cans. Our research shows that a quarter of Liverpudlians are unsure what packaging is and isn’t recyclable. The good news is that when it comes to drink cans, it’s really straightforward!

“Aluminium is infinitely recyclable, and every recycled can could be back on a shop shelf as a brand new can in just 60 days – but only when we play our part in the process, which is why we’re here to encourage people in Liverpool to recycle every single one of their empty cans, so that this valuable material stays in circulation.

“The archway will be on display in Williamson Square all week and we’re looking forward to seeing all the photos people take with it.”

Bill Addy, CEO of Liverpool BID Company, said: “Liverpool BID Company is committed to ensuring our city is always improving and we believe that sustainability, including recycling, is a big part of that and a habit we should all be making an effort to embrace.

“We’re pleased to be working with Every Can Counts on its wonderful rainbow can sculpture and have no doubt it will add a bit of colour to the city centre, while highlighting an important message.”

Passers-by have until next Friday evening, to come and snap a picture with the impressive structure and enter a social media photo competition for the chance to win a £150 Flannels gift card.

About Every Can Counts