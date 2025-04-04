Ladies Day has arrived at Aintree Racecourse, with thousands of racegoers enjoying the sunshine and glamour at the second day of the Grand National Festival.

While attendees dress to impress on all three days, Ladies Day is considered by many Merseyside’s most fashionable day of the year with racegoers donning their best hats, dresses and outfits in a bid to be named ‘Best Dressed’ at the Style Awards.

The world-famous festival culminates with the main Grand National steeplechase on Saturday but, for many, Ladies Day is the highlight, with outfits planned months in advance and hours spent on hair and makeup.

Take a look at the gallery below for a look at Ladies Day 2025.

1 . Ladies Day at Aintree 2025 Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

2 . Ladies Day at Aintree 2025 Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

3 . Ladies Day at Aintree 2025 Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

4 . Ladies Day at Aintree 2025 Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes