Grand National 2025: Glitz, glamour and sunshine as Ladies Day takes over Aintree Racecourse

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:29 BST

Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse dazzles with sunshine and glamour.

Ladies Day has arrived at Aintree Racecourse, with thousands of racegoers enjoying the sunshine and glamour at the second day of the Grand National Festival.

While attendees dress to impress on all three days, Ladies Day is considered by many Merseyside’s most fashionable day of the year with racegoers donning their best hats, dresses and outfits in a bid to be named ‘Best Dressed’ at the Style Awards.

The world-famous festival culminates with the main Grand National steeplechase on Saturday but, for many, Ladies Day is the highlight, with outfits planned months in advance and hours spent on hair and makeup.

- Race times and schedule for Ladies Day, Opening Day & Grand National Day at Aintree

Take a look at the gallery below for a look at Ladies Day 2025.

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025.

1. Ladies Day at Aintree 2025

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025.

2. Ladies Day at Aintree 2025

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025.

3. Ladies Day at Aintree 2025

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025.

4. Ladies Day at Aintree 2025

Ladies Day at Aintree 2025. | Emma Dukes

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:RacegoersBID
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice