Activities are running from October 24.

Half term is almost here and Liverpool is full of fun and spooky activities for the kids to enjoy, including free workshops at the Albert Dock.

Circus skills

The dock’s Grand Hall will be transformed into a circus school for budding performers, offering 200 spaces for the free circus skills from October 24-27 from 10-3pm.

From flying high on the trapeze to the art of ribbon dancing, children from 6-14 years old can try their hand at an array of circus skills with guidance from experts.

Circus professionals will also be providing entertainment around the dock colonnades each day from 11am-2pm, including ringmasters and unicyclists.

Halloween

Halloween weekend will see the Grand Hall transformed into a spooky space filled with free themed workshops from October 29-30. On the Saturday, families and children can design their own Jack O’Lantern at the pumpkin carving workshops available from 10-4pm.

On Sunday October 30, children are invited to come and create their own ghoulish garlands and monster masks from 10-4pm. Hosted by artist Olga Snell, these free workshops are ideal for any little artists wanting to put their own spin on their Halloween decorations, with the masks created from pre-drawn templates and stuck onto craft sticks, with designs including bats, cats, spiders and more.

A fancy dress competition will also be running across Halloween weekend, where children will be encouraged to put on their best witches hats and skeleton suits with the chance for the best dressed to win a meal for four at Peaberry Coffee House & Kitchen.