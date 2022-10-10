See what ‘Shiverpool’ has to offer this Halloween, according to Tripadvisor.

Halloween is almost here and how better to celebrate the occasion than discovering the creepy underbelly of Liverpool. Tripadvisor has revealed the best rated Halloween events across the Merseyside city perfect for families, friends, or individuals looking for a fright.

From ghoul-ridden ghost walks where guides take you through the unsettling streets of Liverpool to creepy cemeteries that lay claim to terrifying tales, there’s something scary for everyone this Halloween.

Here’s a list of Liverpool’s spookiest events this Halloween:

Most Popular

The best Halloween events in Liverpool according to Tripadvisor reviews

Liverpool Ghost Walking Tour

Liverpool Ghost Walking Tour

Advertisement

Ages: 8+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £17.50 per adult

One for fans of the paranormal, on this tour you’ll follow your guide around Liverpool’s city centre, hearing spine chilling stories as you go.

Stops include Rodney Street, the graveyard at the Liverpool Cathedral, and St. Andrew’s Cemetery, where a pyramid is supposed to house a man who sold his soul to the devil.

One reviewer said: “Absolutely fantastic and completely unique experience!! ”

Another wrote: “This was hands down the best ghost tour I have ever been on.”

“A first class ghost tour,” said a third.

Advertisement

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

Tales from the Necropolis - A Ghost Walk Through St. James Cemetery

Tales from the Necropolis - A Ghost Walk Through St. James Cemetery

Ages: No age limit

Rating: 5/5

Price: £15 per adult

St. James Cemetery is one of the most strangely beautiful and haunted locations in the world.

On this tour you’ll be guided by lantern light through this remarkable, ancient site, taking you to all of the most interesting hotspots and story locations, bringing the incredible (and often terrifying) true local tales - of real vampires, witches, ghosts, shadow entities and even fairies- to life.

Advertisement

One reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor: “Amazing story telling and informative experience. Both guides are animated characters and brought the different stories to life. Give it a go, its worth the time!”

Another review said: “Had a really great night here, the guides were excellent, kept it lively and engaging with just the right amount of spook in their story telling! Highly recommended”

“Spook-tacular!” a third added.

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

Liverpool Ghost Hunt: Haunted City Exploration Game

Liverpool Ghost Hunt - Haunted City Exploration Game

Advertisement

Rating: 5/5

Price: £6.25 per adult

Discover some of Liverpool’s spookiest landmarks and ghost stories—and enjoy a flexible and independent way to explore—with this self-led smartphone tour. After downloading the app, set off at a time that works best for you.

You’ll follow the app to landmarks like St. George’s Hall, the Queen Victoria Monument, and Eleanor Rigby Statue, and will learn all about the city’s history of unexplained happenings and ghostly encounters.

One reviewer said: It is a nice way to enjoy and get to know more some parts of liverpool. I like the idea of exploring each location and looking on specific details to solve the puzzle.”

Another wrote: “Great way to quickly explore the city. You then know which parts you want to go back to to visit more thoroughly”

You can find out more and book on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement

St James’ Secret Garden Cemetery Tour in Liverpool

Liverpool Ghost Hunt - Haunted City Exploration Game

Ages: 9+

Rating: 5/5

Price: £17.50 per adult

Unearth the spooky tales behind Liverpool’s most haunting places on this evening walking tour. With a costumed storyteller guide, explore Georgian-era streets, the St. James’ Gardens Cemetery, and history-steeped spots to discover their secret stories and folklore fables—revelations you might never know otherwise.

Visit Liverpool’s most ghostly pub, learn about St. James’ most mysterious tombs, and come away knowing more about the city’s darker side than you thought possible.

One reviewer wrote: “WOW, what a fabulous experience. This tour is not to be missed. The tour guides were amazing.”

Advertisement

Another said: “This was an AMAZING tour. My wife and I loved it and will definitely do another one of the Shiverpool tours at some point in the future. Thanks!”

“Fantastic bit of horrible history whilst walking through St James’ Gardens in the evening.” added a third.