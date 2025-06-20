Beloved Liverpool actress Jodie Comer has shared details of her close friendship with Stephen Graham, as her new film hits cinemas.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old stars in Danny Boyle’s new 28 Years Later movie, which is the third instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise. Released in cinemas today (June 20), Comer plays Isla, a survivor of the virus who is set face new horrors.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson play’s Isla’s husband, while Alfie Williams plays their son Alfie and Ralph Fiennes stars as Dr Kelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby , as part of press engagements for the new movie, the Scouse actress opened up about her relationship with fellow acting legend, Stephen Graham.

Jodie Comer. | Capital

Jodie Comer on the film set in Rothbury. Picture: Steven Bridgett.

Talking to Jodie, Jordan said: “Big up Stephen Graham, because you’ve said you owe a lot to him, don’t you? We had him on recently.”

Jodie replied: “Yeah, he’s beautiful. He’s helped me out so much and he’s a dear, dear friend now. But yeah, he gives back to the community, this city, and encourages young talent. He’s a beautiful, beautiful man.”

The Killing Eve actress also revealed her dream acting role, commenting: “Oh my god. I immediately think of The Royle Family, which obviously isn’t around anymore.”