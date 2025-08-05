The Hundred is back and it will be live on both BBC and Sky Sports this August 👀📺

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hundred is set to kick-off its fifth edition this summer.

BBC and Sky Sports will be sharing coverage once again.

But how can you watch the matches this August?

Schools out for summer and that can mean only one thing… The Hundred is back. Returning for its fifth edition, the tournament remains a bit like marmite for cricket fans.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions will be kicking off today (August 5) and plenty of drama will surely be on the horizon. The tournaments are due to run through to Sunday, August 31, and the double-headers are back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of test cricket have been treated to an incredible five match series between England and India. It wrapped up yesterday (August 4) and ended in a 2-2 draw after an eventful final day (to say the least).

But all eyes will now be turning to one of cricket’s newest formats: The Hundred. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch The Hundred in 2025?

The Hundred is back in August 2025 | Philip Brown/Getty Images

The tournament will start today (August 5) and will run through to Sunday, August 31. Both the men’s and women’s competitions run concurrently - with double-header matches playing a big role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jimmy Anderson is one of the big name additions for this year’s edition, he has been picked up by Manchester Originals. He is however only the second-oldest player to have taken to the pitch in The Hundred, after Imran Tahir.

Once again, Sky Sports and BBC will be providing coverage of The Hundred throughout August. Every match will be live on Sky, while the BBC is set to have 16 matches including both of the finals.

Which matches are live on BBC?

The Beeb has announced that for the 2025 edition of The Hundred it will be showing 16 matches – eight double headers – live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. The line-up includes more live women’s matches than ever before.

Every ball of every match will also be available to listen to live across BBC Sounds, with extensive coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra. The selected men’s and women’s matches includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 5 August - London Spirit v Oval Invincibles

Saturday 9 August- Welsh Fire v London Spirit

Tuesday 12 August - Birmingham Phoenix v Oval Invincibles

Saturday 16 August - Oval Invincibles v Welsh Fire

Tuesday 19 August - Trent Rockets v Manchester Originals

Saturday 23 August - London Spirit v Southern Brave

Tuesday 26 August - Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals

Sunday 31 August - Men’s and Women’s Finals

World Cup winners Isa Guha and Alex Hartley present the action on TV and will be joined by the voice of BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, Rick Edwards.

The Beeb’s stellar summarising line-up includes former England captains Michael Vaughan and Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell, Mark Wood, Dane van Niekerk, Steven Finn, Carlos Brathwaite, Alana King, Tash Farrant and the first England mixed disability captain Callum Flynn. Commentary comes from the likes of Alison Mitchell, Aatif Nawaz, Henry Moeran, Scott Read, Nikesh Rughani and Melissa Story.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport said: “We’ve been spoilt with a brilliant and tense England-India series and now it’s time for The Hundred to take centre stage. At a time when the tournament is growing fast, BBC Sport is at the heart of the action with live coverage of every match, and more women’s matches on TV and iPlayer than ever before.

“We’ve got legends of the game fronting our TV and radio coverage and our expert team guiding our fantastic digital content, so audiences are in for a real treat.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.