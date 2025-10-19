Hunted is set to continue in just a few hours - but when can you tune in? 👀📺

Hunted is back for another series.

A new batch of fugitives are on the run.

But when can you watch the next episode?

The hunt is on and Channel 4’s latest batch of fugitives will continue their bid to escape very soon. Hunted has returned and it is almost time for another set of episodes.

Once more, 14 ordinary people from all over the UK have turned fugitive. If they can successfully outrun the elite team of hunters for 21 days, they will win a share of £100,000.

To avoid the hunters, the fugitives will be on the run across the length and breadth of the UK. But who are the contestants this time around?

What time does Hunted start today?

On the run - The 14 contestants from the new series of Channel 4's Hunted including Harrogate business owner Emma and her sister Jenni, pictured together fifth from left. (Picture contributed)

Hunted will be back with another episode tonight (October 19) and will be followed by another tomorrow (October 20). It is a regular version of the hit Channel 4 reality show, so it is ordinary people who will be hunted this time around and not celebrities.

The show will continue on Channel 4 this evening, with the latest episode starting at 9pm. It can be watched on TV as well as live and on demand via the Channel 4 app.

Who is in the cast of Hunted series 8?

Emma (38) & Jenni (34) - sisters

Saffron (25) & Dionne (55) - mother and daughter.

Andrew (51) & Robin (37) - friends

Cameron (27) & Simran (28) - couple

Sean (47) and Marie (43) - married

Ste (47) and Chris (46) - best mates

Warren (35) & Shaq (31) - brothers-in-law

Who are the hunters this season?

Leading the investigation from Hunted HQ is former Detective Superintendent of the Thames Valley Police, Ray Howard. Ray has led many complex investigations.

He is joined by Georgina “George” Bradley - Head of Ops at Hunted HQ. Abbie (Abi) Barrett is the Deputy / Head of Intelligence at Hunted HQ.

Speaking about the new series, Ray said: “Every series brings new challenges and unpredictable moments, which keeps the excitement alive. The teamwork and strategy involved in tracking down the fugitives is tough but also very rewarding.

“The team is incredible and brings together some of the most capable people from the policing, military, cyber, and analysis disciplines. It’s an experience that keeps us guessing as much as the audience, we never quite know what is coming next with the fugitives.”

