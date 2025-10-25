Embrace by Beamhacker. | Emma Dukes

The River of Light festival returns to Liverpool with ten stunning installations.

The River of Light has officially returned to Liverpool, with ten new installations celebrating the theme of The Science of Light.

While the popular waterfront event opened to the public on Friday evening (October 24), members of the local press and influencers were invited to explore the installations a night early.

We were lucky enough to have the chance to see the impressive artworks up close, before crowds of excited members of the public arrived to take photographs and take in the magic.

While my experience of this year’s River of Light is undoubtedly going to be impacted by the fact that it was very quiet when I attended, I do think the installations are amazing and I’d certainly queue up to see them (and I’m sure I will before the event ends).

This year, there are ten installations - slightly less than the 12 offered in 2024. Each of the artworks are inspired by an area of science, technology or nature, and some are making their world debut right here in Liverpool.

Last year’s staging saw complaints early on, with its opening Saturday (October 26) being the busiest on record and people sharing concerns about crowding and queues. Liverpool Council responded to these concerns immediately, implementing a one-way system around the Albert Dock and a queueing system for the interactive installations.

Despite the crowds - and me personally experiencing long queues when attending with my family - I thoroughly enjoyed River of Light 2024 and thought it would be tough to beat.

While I can’t personally comment on overcrowding this year, I can say that the decision to reduce the number of installations to ten seems to be a very well thought out one.

Crowding mainly occurred on the bridge connecting the Albert Dock to Pier Head last year. This year, the layout of the installations looks like it will avoid any issues in that particular area. Most installations are fairly spread out - but still very easily accessible - and staff/security are on hand to ensure everyone is safe.

I also found last year that I was unable to visit every installation when attending with my niece, as it was just too much walking and queuing for her. I think the latest staging is easier on the little ones.

My personal favourites this year are Embrace by Beamhacker at Exchange Flags, Pendulum by Amigo & Amigo at the Pier Head and Dandelion by Amigo & Amigo outside the Museum of Liverpool.

Pendulum is one of the only installations I can see having long queues, as it is activated by members of the public pushing interactive spheres on either side. But, even on the press night, there were already queuing barriers in place to make sure there is no overcrowding.

I suspect Cycle and Optik will also be popular with families and little ones, so I’d go to those ones first before exploring the rest of the trail.

I won’t say whether this year is better than 2024 until I have properly experienced it outside of the press preview - but the installations themselves are fantastic.

The River of Light is open to the public from October 4 to November 2, and the installations will be lit up from 5.00pm - 9.00pm each night, with two quiet hours on October 26 and 29, 4.00pm - 5.00pm.