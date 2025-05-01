Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic boy band Five have reunited for a massive UK arena tour.

It's a reunion 25 years in the making. One of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s is making a comeback. That's right, Five are back and, for the first time in decades, all five original members are reuniting for a massive arena tour this autumn.

They were one of the most successful and iconic boy bands of all time. Topping charts across the globe and now Abs Love, J Brown, Richie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon are hitting the road playing shows across the UK and Ireland.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, caught up with the boys this week to find out more about the reunion.

Ritchie told us: “It is genuinely, you know, amazing to reconnect, like, you know, all five of us again. To reconnect as friends was one bonus and then to get a sell out arena tour... and be on 25 dates is just unbelievable.”

Scott shared similar sentiments, saying: “I can't think of anything that I'm not looking forward to. It's going to be amazing, you know, to bring our families, to bring our kids, you know, for everyone to see it, for the fans to get to see it after all these years. It's just incredible.”

Five. | LocalTV

J noted that the band are in a “very privileged position” after being away for so long. He said: “We’re basically coming back after being away for 25 years and selling out a 25-date arena tour. Everything’s just a privilege.”

The tour will visit cities like Bournemouth, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, London, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Sheffield, Dublin and Belfast. Five are performing at the M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 5 and Sunday, November 30 - the final date in the UK leg of the tour.

Sean asked: “Are the Scousers up for it? That's what we want to know.... are they going to end the UK leg in the correct manner? ‘Course they will, that’s why we’re doing it.”

Formed in 1997, Five skyrocketed to fame with chart-topping hits, selling more than 20 million records worldwide. Charting in over 20 countries, Five are the only UK act to hit the top 10 with all of their 11 singles, including three number ones.

Sean said: “I think the first time we actually walk on stage, the very first gig we do, after 25 years, all just looking at each other and going on, and then that first song, making a couple of mistakes but just getting over it - that's going to be emotional.”

Five’s UK tour kicks off in Brighton on October 31, 2025.