Indie legend Miles Kane reveals new album and upcoming concert dates

Indie artist Miles Kane is back with a new album.

The new record, titled Sunlight in the Shadows, will be released on October 17. Ahead of the full album, produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, Kane has dropped his new single, Love is Cruel.

Speaking about the album, Miles, who hails from the Wirral, said: “All roads, over 20 years, have led here. Dan and I love mixing T. Rex, Motown and The Easybeats and the result is this record. When we were chatting and sharing references, we were so similar in taste it was frightening and you can hear that shared passion through the music.

Miles Kane. | Jim Herrington.

“I can’t wait to take it out on the road. It’s an album that needs to be played live."

Miles will also be returning to the road for a run of UK dates supporting The Black Keys through July, as well as playing the final ever show at The Leadmill in Sheffield.

Miles Kane concert dates 2025

June 27 - The Leadmill, Sheffield

July 8 - Millennium Square, Leeds

July 9 - Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

July 11 - Alexandra Palace Park, London