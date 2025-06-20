Jamie Webster headlines Haydock Park Racecourse - tickets & timings
Jamie Webster is set to perform a huge show at Haydock Park Racecourse today (June 21).
Ahead of the event, we chatted to the 31-year-old.Jamie said: “Haydock’s the closest gig I’ve got to home all summer. We do so much in Liverpool and I’m so proud and thankful to the audience but I didn’t want to take them for granted and put on a big gig for the sake of it. When we do come back to Liverpool though, we’ll do something really really special.
“Haydock’s practically a hometown gig but it’s something different. I’ve never played at a race day before. I said I wanted something different this summer so this seems like a good way to do it.
“Gigs at local racecourses have been massive in years gone by and it’s nice to see my name up there headlining a race day.”
Jamie said that the most important things are people having a good time and horses being treated nicely. Describing himself as “a bit of an animal advocate”, he said special effects that don’t disturb the horses will be worked into the show.
The Weekend in Paradise singer said he’s “massively looking forward to Haydock” and joked about people wearing suits to one of his gig’s for the first time. “I might wear one myself - I doubt it though, I don’t think it would look too good with my 110s”, he said.
He added: “I’m not a betting man... but the safest bet in the world is that we’re all gonna have an amazing time. It’s gonna be a night to remember.”
Jamie will kickstart Haydock Park Racecourse’s summer of music today, with the gig due to start at 9.15pm - after a day of races. The singer is expected to perform until 10.45pm. Tickets are available here.