The popular Jesus Christ Superstar West End show is coming to Liverpool as part of a huge UK tour.

Jesus Christ Superstar is hitting the road and will be coming to Liverpool as part of a huge UK tour. The announcement follows several successful and sold-out runs in London, as well as an acclaimed tour of North America.

The Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar will kick off its tour with a visit to the Manchester Palace Theatre on September 11-23, 2023. It will then visit a whopping 22 cities including at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre between October 23 and October 28, 2023.

Producer, David Ian, said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical Jesus Christ Superstar on tour in 2023/2024.

“Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time.”

The show is known worldwide and has been one of the most famous stage musicals since its inception in 1972. The original West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar began at The Palace Theatre and is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

Casting for the upcoming and highly anticipated tour has yet to be announced but demand for tickets is expected to be high. Here’s everything you need to know about Jesus Christ Superstar’s show in Liverpool, including a full list of dates.

How to get tickets to Jesus Christ Superstar show in Liverpool

Tickets to see Jesus Christ Superstar are not yet on sale but are expected to go on sale soon. Fans should keep an eye out for tickets on ATG Tickets which will be the host site for the shows.

Full list of UK tour dates for Jesus Christ Superstar

2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester - September 11-23

Newcastle Theatre Royal - September 26-30

New Theatre, Hull - October 2-7

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - October 10-14

Glasgow Kings Theatre - October 16-21

Liverpool Empire - October 23-28

Milton Keynes Theatre - October 30-November 4

Plymouth Theatre Royal - November 6-11

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - November 14-18

Bradford Alhambra Theatre - November 27-December 2

2024

