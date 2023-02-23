JLS have announced they will be playing at the UK and Ireland’s biggest arenas as part of their Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour in 2023. The 15-date extravaganza also includes a gig at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on October 26.
The announcement was made on the group’s official Instagram page on Thursday morning, alongside a statement which reads: “The suspense is over, we couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour later this year. Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again - playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the BEST part of being JLS, we can’t wait to see you.”
It kicks off at Dublin’s 3Arena on October 20 before JLS visit 13 major UK cities including London, Nottingham, Manchester and Birmingham. It comes to an end at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on November 11.
JLS are sure to play all of their iconic and much-loved tracks at their Liverpool show. This includes Beat Again, One Shot, Eternal Love, Everybody In Love and many others.
Here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets to JLS and their show at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. Details also include how to access the pre-sale.
How to get tickets to JLS at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena - is there a pre-sale?
Sign-up to gain exclusive access to the pre-sale on Weds 1st March at 9am GMT. Pre-sale sign up closes at 5pm on Tuesday, February 28. General sale will be on March 3 at 9am.
As the announcement has just been made, further and more specific ticketing information is yet to be confirmed.
Full list of JLS UK and Ireland 2023 tour dates
- Dublin, 3Arena - October 20
- Belfast, SSE Arena - October 21
- Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - October 23
- Bournemouth, International Centre - October 24
- Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena - October 26
- Birmingham, Utilia Arena - October 28
- Cardiff, International Arena - October 30
- Manchester, AO Arena - November 2
- Glasgow, OVO Hydro - November 3
- Newcastle, Utilita Arena - November 4
- Brighton, Brighton Centre - November 6
- Leeds, First Direct Arena - November 7
- London, The O2 - November 9
- London, The O2 - November 10
- Sheffield, Utilita Arena - November 11
