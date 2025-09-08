Comedy star John Bishop is back on telly with a brand-new game show.

Wisdom of the Crowd, a new quiz-based entertainment show from the makers of The 1% Club, is inspired by Francis Galton’s scientific discovery from over a century ago when he witnessed a competition to win an ox by guessing its weight.

More than 800 people had entered and the scientist looked at all the guesses and what he saw blew his mind: the average guess of everyone put together was so accurate that it was even better than the best individual guess.

Galton called his discovery Wisdom of the Crowd and the theory transformed the worlds of politics, economics and philosophy.

In each episode of the new show, individual contestants take on the might of the Crowd. Who will win the cash prize? The science says the Crowd should win and share the money between them, but will any of the contestants manage to take all the money for themselves by beating Wisdom Of The Crowd?

John Bishop said: "I'm delighted to be back on the BBC on Saturday nights to host Wisdom of the Crowd. This big new entertainment format gives an interesting take on group dynamics - not only testing what the individual contestants know, but also testing what the crowd knows (or what they think they know!) I can’t wait for audiences to see it."

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning for the BBC added: “We’re delighted that John Bishop is back on the BBC; his quick wit and natural charm make him the perfect host for this fascinating new entertainment quiz show.

“Wisdom of the Crowd is the perfect game for viewers to play along with at home, and if you like The 1% Club, then you’re in for a treat!”

Wisdom of the Crowd will film in MediaCity, Salford. It will include eight episodes for iPlayer and BBC One. A release date will be released “in due course”.