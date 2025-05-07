Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BAFTA-nominated Merseyside actor said landing the leading role in an upcoming drama was a “real pinch me moment”.

Josh Finan is best known for playing Marco in The Responder, Diggsy in Netflix's Baby Reindeer and Gerry Adams in Say Nothing. The Wirral-born actor recently appeared in the latest series of Black Mirror alongside Peter Capaldi and James Nelson-Joyce, and is now starring in a new BBC series.

The new drama titled ‘Waiting For The Out’ has begun filming in the Liverpool City Region and is being created for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Produced by SISTER and supported by Liverpool Film Office, the six-part series is based on Andy West’s memoir The Life Inside, with Finan leading the cast as Dan, a philosopher who begins teaching a class of men in prison.

Josh Finan as Marco in The Responder. | BBC

Based on West, Finan’s character begins to dig deeper into his own past and starts to worry, obsessively, that he belongs behind bars just like his father. As Dan’s personal crisis deepens, his actions begin to threaten both his own future, and his family’s.

Finan said landing the role was a “real pinch me moment”, adding: “Having the chance to work with writing of this quality, inspired by such a rich real-life story, alongside such talented creatives is a genuine gift.”

Describing the experience as a “welcome creative challenge”, he said: “I’m itching to get filming and can’t wait for people to get the chance to watch this hugely sensitive, empathic, hilarious and at times deeply emotional story.”