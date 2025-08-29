K-Pop Demon Hunters event coming to Liverpool this weekend
To celebrate its success, a workshop inspired by K-Pop Demon Hunters is coming to Liverpool on Saturday (August 30).
The event will take place at the Metquarter, in collaboration with Mini Madams, from 10.00am to 11.30am for a morning filled with K-pop crafts, slime making, Rumi-inspired braids, face gems, a Soda Pop dance lesson, and epic lip sync battles.
Entry is priced at £30 per child, with children in attendance able to eat free with every adult meal purchased at Victoria Street Collective, also located within the shopping centre.