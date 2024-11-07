An incredible 17-day festival music is coming to Merseyside, as part of Knowsley Council’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The musical event will see local legends return to Merseyside for show-stopping performances at venues across Knowsley, including the award-winning Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Headliners include Liverpool-born Pete Wylie and The Mighty Wah!, who will open the festival on Friday (November 8), and Kirkby’s very own China Crisis, who will return to their hometown on November 21.

As well as the main festival, the Knowsley Fringe Festival will take place across 17 days, providing the opportunity for local artists and venues to host music events of their own at locations throughout the Borough. This year, more than 20 artists across different musical genres will take to the stage to showcase their talents, kicking off with Colin Gibson and Friends, and The Tafts.

Below is everything you need to know about the special 50th anniversary event, including the full line up, dates, timings and venues.

Pete Wylie live on stage at Liverpools Carling Academy, 2004. | Mark Mcnulty/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images

Knowsley Music Festival 2024 line up and headliners

Pete Wylie and the Mighty Wah! - Liverpool-born Pete Wylie and the Mighty Wah! are staging a sold-out show at Shakespeare North Playhouse on November 8. Following a sell-out tour last year, the band are back.

China Crisis - Kirkby-born synth-pop band China Crisis will return to their hometown on November 21. Racking up eleven UK Top 50 singles and three UK Top 40 albums, the band’s show at St Chad’s Church is now sold out.

Deaf School - New wave rock band Deaf School will perform at Knowsley Leisure and Culture Park on November 16. The iconic band reformed in 2022 and are performing a mini tour across the Liverpool City Region. Tickets £24.20.

Knowsley Fringe Festival 2024 programme and line up

Gary Daly and Eddie Lundon of China Crisis perform in 2008. | Getty Images

Friday, November 8

Colin Gibson and Friends - 7.00pm at Poco Coffee, 30 Eccleston Street, Prescot L34 5QJ.

7.00pm at Poco Coffee, 30 Eccleston Street, Prescot L34 5QJ. The Tafts - 8.00pm at The Coach House at Bowring Park, Roby Road L36 4HD.

Saturday, November 9

Some Other Guys - 7.30pm at Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prospero Place, Prescot L34 3AB. Tickets £15 - £35.

7.30pm at Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prospero Place, Prescot L34 3AB. Tickets £15 - £35. Blue Indigo - 8.00pm at The Sun Inn, 11 Derby Street, Prescot L34 3LE.

8.00pm at The Sun Inn, 11 Derby Street, Prescot L34 3LE. The Waisters - 9.00pm at The Railway, Glovers Brow, Kirkby L32 2AD.

Thursday, November 14

Aidan McLean, Sean Knibb, Ryan McNee & Ciaran Smith - 7.30pm – 10.30pm at Paddy McBride’s, Derby Road, Huyton L36 9UJ.

Friday, November 15

The League of Gentlemen - 8.00pm at Holy Family Social Club, Hall Lane, Cronton WA8 5DH. Tickets £5 on the door, redeemable against a drink of choice.

leszekglasner - stock.adobe.com

Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17

Strange Fest - 5.00pm – 11.00pm at Lord Strange 4 Leyland Street, Prescot L34 5QP, The Mermaid Tavern, 21 Market Pl, Prescot L34 5SB, and Spanish Caravan, 32 Eccleston St, Prescot L34 5QJ.

A two-day mini festival across three of Prescot’s iconic bars. Enjoy performances from Eleanor Nelly, The Sway, Ellie & Mason, Urban Goose, Jack Mac and Jack Joynt.

Sunday, November 17

The Fringe at Eden Bar & Garden - 3.00pm – 9.00pm at 53 Eccleston Street, Prescot L34 5QL.

You can see Ellie Keegan performing her melodic songs, Neil Noa with soulful melodies and storytelling, and Tony on the Strings, a popular solo performer on the region’s music scene.

Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

Wednesday, November 20

Songwriters Circle with Katy Mac - 6.00pm – 10.00pm The Village Green, Unit 1, Cavendish Walk, Huyton L36 9YG. An all-female line up of acoustic and unplugged performances from local artists Katie Mac, Jessica Dives and Grace Elizabeth Harvey.

Friday, November 22

Fleetwood Mac Covered - 8.30pm at The Deanes House, Church St, Prescot L34 3LA. Expect sensational costumes and a full light show that captures Fleetwood Macs heyday.

8.30pm at The Deanes House, Church St, Prescot L34 3LA. Expect sensational costumes and a full light show that captures Fleetwood Macs heyday. Blue Indigo - 7.15pm at Pergo 77a Eccleston St, Liverpool, Prescot L34 5QH.

Sunday, November 24

Bentley Operatic Society presents: The Bentley on Broadway - 2.30pm at St Mary’s Church Leathers Lane, Halewood L26 9TS. Tickets £10.