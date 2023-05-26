Register
Laces Out! 2023: Liverpool’s iconic trainer festival expands to huge city centre venue

It is one of the longest running trainer festivals in Europe.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th May 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:32 BST

Liverpool’s iconic trainer festival has announced its relocation to a larger and more spacious venue, as the event is set to double in size this June.

Taking place at the ACC Exhibition Centre on Kings Dock, Laces Out! promises an even bigger and better experience for attendees, with an impressive lineup of traders and sneaker brands.

The organisers say the relocation to a bigger venue is fueled by the overwhelming response from previous years as UK trainer culture continues to grow.

    Rob May, Laces Out!’s founder, explains: “We’re proudly now one of the longest running and largest trainer festivals in Europe with our move to the ACC Exhibition Centre and it’s nice to have built that in Liverpool. UK trainer culture continues to grow unabated, ranging from casual enthusiasts to people who dedicate their lives collecting some of the rarest sneakers out there.

    “We have cultivated a loyal following who come from all over the UK to buy, trade, and just generally link up with like-minded people, as well as developing our wider programme at each Laces Out! around guest speakers, music and culture. Our 9th year is going to be one to remember.”

    Laces Out! 2023: This 9th anniversary edition of Laces Out! Trainer Festival, on June 17, will have double the number of traders compared to previous events. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a vast array of footwear options and connect with fellow enthusiasts from around the world.

    The day will feature live music performances, guest appearances by renowned sneaker experts, panel discussions and exciting giveaways. Guests include renowned photographer Lawrence Watson, who caught the early days of hip-hop culture in NYC in the 1980s capturing Run DMC, Public Enemy and LL Cool J, and has worked with many iconic artists including New Order, Grace Jones and Pet Shop Boys.

    How to get tickets: The event runs from 12pm - 5pm on June 17. Tickets start at £10.00 and can be purchased here.

