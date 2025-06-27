Lana Del Rey Liverpool: Anfield door times, set list, support acts and are tickets still available?

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Jun 2025, 20:00 BST
Lana Del Rey is set to perform at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 28. Find out about door times, the full set list, and ticket availability.

Lana Del Rey will take to the stage in Liverpool tomorrow, for a highly awaited concert at Anfield stadium.

Her performance will follow electric shows from Bruce Springstreen and Dua Lipa, who both played two concerts at the home of Liverpool FC earlier this month.

Below is everything you need to know about Lana Del Rey’s gig, including support acts, tickets and more.

When is Lana Del Rey playing in Liverpool?

Lana Del Rey will perform at Anfield stadium on Saturday, June 28.

Is Lana Del Rey a Liverpool FC fan?

Yes. Lana Del Rey is a Liverpool fan and even recorded her own version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Lana Del Rey.placeholder image
Lana Del Rey. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Who is supporting Lana Del Rey at Anfield?

Lana Del Ray will be supported by BANKS.

Are Lana Del Rey Liverpool tickets still available?

Limited tickets are available. They are available via Ticketmaster.

What time do doors open for Lana Del Rey at Anfield?

Doors open at 5.00pm.

Lana Del Rey performs live on stage at Principality Stadium on June 23, 2025.placeholder image
Lana Del Rey performs live on stage at Principality Stadium on June 23, 2025. | Getty Images for ABA

What time will Lana Del Rey be on stage?

Show timings have not yet been announced.

Lana Del Rey predicted Anfield setlist

(Principality Stadium June 23 setlist, according to Setlist.fm)

  1. Stars Fell on Alabama
  2. Henry, come on
  3. Stand by Your Man (Tammy Wynette cover)
  4. Chemtrails Over the Country Club
  5. Ultraviolence
  6. Ride Monologue
  7. Ride
  8. Video Games
  9. Norman fucking Rockwell
  10. Arcadia
  11. Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd
  12. Quiet in the South
  13. Vertigo: Scene D'Amour
  14. Howl
  15. Young and Beautiful
  16. Summertime Sadness
  17. Born to Die
  18. 57.5
  19. Salvatore
  20. Take Me Home, Country Roads (John Denver cover)

Information including bus services, train services and road closures can be found here.

