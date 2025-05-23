Leanne Campbell and Billie Clements host BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend entertainment
From Friday (May 23) to Sunday (May 25), entertainment is taking over Liverpool ONE and Royal Albert Dock from 1pm to 5pm with live music and other activities to enjoy.
In Liverpool ONE, you’ll find the karaoke truck at the bottom of Sugar House Steps – this time with some extra special guest hosts. Content creator Niall O’Callaghan will host the activity on Friday, while DJ Billie Clements will take over on Saturday and presenter Dylan Evans will host on Sunday.
At the Royal Albert Dock, you’ll find the Time to Shine podiums, hosted by Leanne Campbell. Show off your moves, sing along, or just enjoy the atmosphere.
You can also explore the ‘Walk of Stars’, featuring over 70 stars honouring this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend performers. Each star marks an artist set to appear at the festival. It begins at Thomas Steers Way.
