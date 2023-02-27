Tourists and locals need to experience these amazing things in Liverpool, at least once!
Liverpool is a vibrant city, with so much to do and see. Filled with friendly people, tons of free activities and (in my opinion) some of the best food you’ll ever try, it can be tricky to know where to begin.
So, we’ve created a ‘bucket list’ of all the Liverpool attractions and activities you need to experience just once - and this isn’t just for tourists, it’s for locals too!
1. Unmissable Liverpool activities and attractions
These are the places you must visit when in Liverpool! Image: Bob Edwards/Wikimedia
2. Visit the largest Chinese arch outside of China
Liverpool is home to the biggest Chinese arch outside of China, gifted to the city in 2000. Liverpool’s China Town is also home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe and has many brilliant eateries to try.
3. See ’Another Place’ at Crosby Beach
Not only is Crosby Beach a beautfiul place for a walk but it is also home to 100 cast iron sculptures. Created by Antony Gormley, these incredible figures have been visisted by many celebs, including Emilia Clarke.
Photo: jp
4. Take a trip down Lark Lane, home of Liverpool independents
Lark Lane is just a short walk away from Sefton Park and is filled with quirky shops, restaurants and bars. Independent stores such as Freida Mo’s stock one-of-a-kind items, as well as locally made cakes and baked treats!