Liverpool Celebrates 2025: Bank holiday Monday line-up, stage times, tickets and road closures
Liverpool Celebrates is back at the Pier Head today (Monday, August 25), for the third and final day of music and fun in the heart of the city.
Taking place from Saturday (August 23) to Monday (August 25), the festival features a whole host of fantastic musicians, with Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge taking to the stage on Saturday, and pop tributes performing on Sunday.
Today’s event will honour the famous Mathew Street Festival curated with a day of epic performances from tributes including Run In The Shadows as Fleetwood Mac, Matt Byrne as Robbie Williams, Coldplace as Coldplay and more.
Here is everything you need to know.
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Monday stage times and line-up
- 1:30pm Old Time Sailors
- 2:15pm: Billy Joel UK
- 3pm: AKA Noel Gallagher
- 4pm: Pepperland - The Beatles
- 5pm: Run In The Shadows
- 6pm: Coldplace
- 7pm: A Taste of Robbie Williams
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Monday opening times
The festival runs from 1.00pm to 8.00pm on Monday. Last entry is 5.00pm.
Are tickets still available for Liverpool Celebrates 2025?
Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures
Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11:59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.