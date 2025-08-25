Get all the details for Liverpool Celebrates 2025, including stage times, performances, road closures and more for Bank Holiday Monday.

Liverpool Celebrates is back at the Pier Head today (Monday, August 25), for the third and final day of music and fun in the heart of the city.

Taking place from Saturday (August 23) to Monday (August 25), the festival features a whole host of fantastic musicians, with Tony Hadley and Sister Sledge ft. Kathy Sledge taking to the stage on Saturday, and pop tributes performing on Sunday.

Liverpool Celebrates festival. | David Munn

Today’s event will honour the famous Mathew Street Festival curated with a day of epic performances from tributes including Run In The Shadows as Fleetwood Mac, Matt Byrne as Robbie Williams, Coldplace as Coldplay and more.

Here is everything you need to know.

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Monday stage times and line-up

1:30pm Old Time Sailors

2:15pm: Billy Joel UK

3pm: AKA Noel Gallagher

4pm: Pepperland - The Beatles

5pm: Run In The Shadows

6pm: Coldplace

7pm: A Taste of Robbie Williams

A family friendly Bongos Bingo hosted by Johnny Bongo

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 Monday opening times

The festival runs from 1.00pm to 8.00pm on Monday. Last entry is 5.00pm.

Are tickets still available for Liverpool Celebrates 2025?

Yes, tickets can be purchased here.

Liverpool Celebrates 2025 road closures

Canada Boulevard (Brunswick Street to Water Street including St Nicholas Place) is closed until August 26 at 11:59pm. Mann Island to Brunswick Street will be closed for a limited time during the event.