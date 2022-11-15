As Comic Con returns to Liverpool this weekend, many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games will be seen in and around the city. Cosplay and comic fans are in for a treat as they have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including Vampire Diaries stars, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley and Hollywood actress Arielle Kebbel.
Joining them on the line-up will be Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy, Stranger Things guests including the one and only Dusty-Bins himself, and Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson. Other guests include famous faces from High School Musical, One Tree Hill, Star Wars and Twilight.
When is Liverpool Comic Con?
Most Popular
The event will be taking place across the weekend from Saturday, November 19 to 20 at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.
We’ve listed the full schedule for the weekend with where and when you’ll be able to see your favourite stars.
Full lineup and schedule for Comic Con Liverpool 2022
Advertisement
Saturday Q&A panels schedule
Hall 1A
10:00 Chad Michael Murray
11:15 Paul Anderson
12:30 Originals
13:45 Luke Evans
Advertisement
15:00 The Cullens
16:30 Soa
Hall 1B
10:00 Lucas Grabeel
10:45 Mara Wilson
11:30 Bonnie Piesse
Advertisement
12:15 Cosplay Championship 2022 Final
16:30 Cosplay Masquerade
Hall 1C
10:15 Taryn Manning
11:00 Joseph Marcel
11:45 Tom Wlashciha
Advertisement
Sunday Q&A Panels
Hall 1A
10:00 Arielle Kebbel
11:15 Giancarlo Esposito
12:30 Katheryn Winnick
Advertisement
13:45 James Marsters
15:15 Cobra Kai
16:45 The Vampire Diaries
Hall 1B
10:00 Corroded Coffin
11:15 The Fratellis
Advertisement
12:30 Sam Witwer
Hall 1C
10:00 Christian Navarro
11:15 Anime VO Actors
12:15 Cosplay Masquerade
How to book tickets for the guest panels
Advertisement
There are two types of panels this year with the vast majority being general admission. In these cases, all seats will be first come first served and you can enter a panel as you wish – subject to availability.
However, the three busiest panels will be chargeable. This includes The Vampire Diaries, Sons of Anarchy and Cobra Kai. To book tickets for these panels visit the Liverpool Comic Con website.
Seats will start at £5, and you will be allocated a reserved seat. You can’t pay for these panels during the event, only pre-purchased tickets will be accepted.