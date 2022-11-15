Heading to Liverpool Comic Con this weekend? Here’s a full list of the famous faces you can expect to see.

As Comic Con returns to Liverpool this weekend, many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games will be seen in and around the city. Cosplay and comic fans are in for a treat as they have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including Vampire Diaries stars, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley and Hollywood actress Arielle Kebbel.

Joining them on the line-up will be Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy, Stranger Things guests including the one and only Dusty-Bins himself, and Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson. Other guests include famous faces from High School Musical, One Tree Hill, Star Wars and Twilight.

When is Liverpool Comic Con?

The event will be taking place across the weekend from Saturday, November 19 to 20 at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

We’ve listed the full schedule for the weekend with where and when you’ll be able to see your favourite stars.

Full lineup and schedule for Comic Con Liverpool 2022

Saturday Q&A panels schedule

Hall 1A

10:00 Chad Michael Murray

11:15 Paul Anderson

12:30 Originals

13:45 Luke Evans

15:00 The Cullens

16:30 Soa

Hall 1B

10:00 Lucas Grabeel

10:45 Mara Wilson

11:30 Bonnie Piesse

12:15 Cosplay Championship 2022 Final

16:30 Cosplay Masquerade

Hall 1C

10:15 Taryn Manning

11:00 Joseph Marcel

11:45 Tom Wlashciha

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will attend the “The Vampire Diaries” panel during Liverpool Comic-Con

Sunday Q&A Panels

Hall 1A

10:00 Arielle Kebbel

11:15 Giancarlo Esposito

12:30 Katheryn Winnick

13:45 James Marsters

15:15 Cobra Kai

16:45 The Vampire Diaries

Hall 1B

10:00 Corroded Coffin

11:15 The Fratellis

12:30 Sam Witwer

Hall 1C

10:00 Christian Navarro

11:15 Anime VO Actors

12:15 Cosplay Masquerade

How to book tickets for the guest panels

There are two types of panels this year with the vast majority being general admission. In these cases, all seats will be first come first served and you can enter a panel as you wish – subject to availability.

However, the three busiest panels will be chargeable. This includes The Vampire Diaries, Sons of Anarchy and Cobra Kai. To book tickets for these panels visit the Liverpool Comic Con website.