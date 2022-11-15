Register
Liverpool Comic Con 2022: Line up and set times for Saturday and Sunday - including Vampire Diaries stars

Heading to Liverpool Comic Con this weekend? Here’s a full list of the famous faces you can expect to see.

By Chelsie Sewell
34 minutes ago

As Comic Con returns to Liverpool this weekend, many well-known faces from films, TV shows and video games will be seen in and around the city. Cosplay and comic fans are in for a treat as they have the opportunity to meet their favourite celebs including Vampire Diaries stars, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley and Hollywood actress Arielle Kebbel.

Joining them on the line-up will be Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy, Stranger Things guests including the one and only Dusty-Bins himself, and Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson. Other guests include famous faces from High School Musical, One Tree Hill, Star Wars and Twilight.

When is Liverpool Comic Con?

    The event will be taking place across the weekend from Saturday, November 19 to 20 at Exhibition Centre Liverpool.

    We’ve listed the full schedule for the weekend with where and when you’ll be able to see your favourite stars.

    Full lineup and schedule for Comic Con Liverpool 2022

    Saturday Q&A panels schedule

    Hall 1A

    10:00 Chad Michael Murray

    11:15 Paul Anderson

    12:30 Originals

    13:45 Luke Evans

    15:00 The Cullens

    16:30 Soa

    Hall 1B

    10:00 Lucas Grabeel

    10:45 Mara Wilson

    11:30 Bonnie Piesse

    12:15 Cosplay Championship 2022 Final

    16:30 Cosplay Masquerade

    Hall 1C

    10:15 Taryn Manning

    11:00 Joseph Marcel

    11:45 Tom Wlashciha

    Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will attend the “The Vampire Diaries” panel during Liverpool Comic-Con

    Sunday Q&A Panels

    Hall 1A

    10:00 Arielle Kebbel

    11:15 Giancarlo Esposito

    12:30 Katheryn Winnick

    13:45 James Marsters

    15:15 Cobra Kai

    16:45 The Vampire Diaries

    Hall 1B

    10:00 Corroded Coffin

    11:15 The Fratellis

    12:30 Sam Witwer

    Hall 1C

    10:00 Christian Navarro

    11:15 Anime VO Actors

    12:15 Cosplay Masquerade

    How to book tickets for the guest panels

    There are two types of panels this year with the vast majority being general admission. In these cases, all seats will be first come first served and you can enter a panel as you wish – subject to availability.

    However, the three busiest panels will be chargeable. This includes The Vampire Diaries, Sons of Anarchy and Cobra Kai. To book tickets for these panels visit the Liverpool Comic Con website. 

    Seats will start at £5, and you will be allocated a reserved seat. You can’t pay for these panels during the event, only pre-purchased tickets will be accepted.

