Liverpool will today celebrate Liverpool FC's Premier League win with a huge victory parade. Discover the full route, road closures, timing details, and travel advice.

Thousands of excited Liverpool supporters will descend on the city today (May 26) to celebrate the Reds’ incredible Premier League title win. The highly-awaited victory parade will begin at 2.30pm, finishing in Liverpool city centre after travelling around the city.

Below is everything you need to know about today’s huge celebration, from road closures and Merseyrail changes to the parade route and timings, police advice and travel warnings.

What time will Liverpool’s victory parade begin?

The parade will begin from 2.30pm. It is expected the 15km-long parade will last anywhere between 3 to 5 hours, but this is subject to change.

Liverpool FC victory parade route

The 15km victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

Liverpool FC victory parade road closures

The Strand will be closed northbound from the Upper Parliament Street/Great George Street junction to Leeds Street/Great Howard Street junction from 4.00am to 10.00pm or until it is safe to re-open.

The southbound lane will be closed from approx. 12.00pm – 8.00pm, again subject to crowd safety requirements. Additionally, Leeds Street City bound will be closed from 12.00pm until approx. 8.00pm.

Will there be dedicated viewing areas?

The route is 15km long and the advice is to use the length of the route. There are no dedicated viewing areas but there will be animation across the route this year. A guide to best bars for parade day can be found here.

Liverpool FC victory parade travel advice

The council is strongly advising people to stay local if they can and walk or cycle if possible. If you are using public transport, check the latest timetables and allow more time.

Merseyrail station closures & service changes

In Liverpool City Centre, James Street and Lime Street low level stations will be closed all day.

On the Northern line, Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations will be closed all day.

On the Wirral line, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane will be closed all day.

If travelling on the Northern line, customers will need to use Moorfields station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

If travelling on the Wirral line, customers will need to use Liverpool Central station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

Some train times will also change. Customers are advised journey planner below to view detailed train times and service information.

TransPennine Express information

TransPennine Express is warning of “extremely busy” rail services, urging customers heading to the city to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, and to check for the latest travel updates before travelling.

Cunard Queen Anne information

Cunard’s Queen Anne ship will dock in Liverpool on Monday. Almost a year to the day since her historic naming ceremony in Liverpool, her arrival is expected to attract huge crowds to vantage points on both sides of the river ahead of the LFC parade.

The ship is due alongside at Cruise Port Liverpool by 12.00pm where she will form a magnificent backdrop to the parade celebrations when the Reds’ motorcade reaches the waterfront.

Merseyside Police Liverpool victory parade warning

Merseyside Police are warning parade-goers not to use pyrotechnics during the event.

Chief Inspector Chris Barnes, who is silver commander for the parade, said: “We want the parade to be memorable for the right reasons which is why we joined together with Liverpool Football Club, Liverpool City Council and Alder Hey Hospital to highlight how dangerous pyrotechnics can be, particularly to children and those who suffer respiratory problems.

"While recognising that some supporters feel they can add to the atmosphere of the occasion, this is a real concern and we fully support the club and our partners in working to eradicate this dangerous and reckless practice and would ask that supporters work with us, not only at the victory parade but at the final LFC game of the season at Anfield on Sunday 25 May.

“It’s also worth remembering that the parade will have its own professionally organised special effects, including confetti canons and fireworks, which will be adding to the fantastic atmosphere on the day in a safe and controlled manner.”

There will be a temporary restricted airspace over part of the LFC victory parade route. This restriction will take place from 9am to 10pm.