Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 kicks off this weekend and with it brings a lot of travel disruption in road closures and changes to bus services.

Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 is here to celebrate its 30th anniversary as runners hope to use their weeks of training to perform well through the city’s streets. As the event sweeps past numerous landmarks, it brings with it road closures and other travel disruption.

The race is scheduled to take place this weekend on Sunday (March 26). It will start at 9am and can end at any time, though on average it runs for three hours, concluding around 12pm.

Organisers have closed and put restrictions on a number of roads across certain times over the course of the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023. Motorists and bus passengers are advised to look ahead and plan journeys accordingly.

Here is everything you need to know about travel advice, road closures and bus service disruptions for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023.

List of Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 road closures and restrictions

Northbound carriageway at Liver Street junction - traffic will be held for 20-25 minutes from when the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 starts at 9am

No access to Water Street

No access to Canada Boulevard - reopening at 1pm

Access to Brunswick Street only available to access Mann Island only via Georges Dockway

Roads along the course will be subject to Traffic Management Plan supported by Merseyside Police, stewarding team to assists movement of traffic in vicinity of route

Access to Royal Albert Dock will be stopped from 8.55 am to 9.30am or when the last runner has passed the location - Gowar Street, Queens Wharf and Salthouse Quay to operate as normal

Restrictions in place on Kings Parade - controlled by stewards

No access to Windermere Terrace from Ullet Road / Aigburth Road over the duration of the race

Not possible to exit Sydenham House on Mossley Hill Drive until runners pass the location at approximately 9.45am

Runners to occupy both sides of Croxteth Drive between the caves exit point and Aigburth Drive between 9.15am and 10.15am

Jericho Lane / Aigburth Road closed between approximately 9am and 12pm

List of bus service disruption for Liverpool Half Marathon 2023

Due to the above road closures and restrictions, there will be disruption to bus services in Liverpool . Here is everything you need to know, according to Merseytravel.

