Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 is here to celebrate its 30th anniversary as runners hope to use their weeks of training to perform well through the city’s streets. As the event sweeps past numerous landmarks, it brings with it road closures and other travel disruption.
The race is scheduled to take place this weekend on Sunday (March 26). It will start at 9am and can end at any time, though on average it runs for three hours, concluding around 12pm.
Organisers have closed and put restrictions on a number of roads across certain times over the course of the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023. Motorists and bus passengers are advised to look ahead and plan journeys accordingly.
Here is everything you need to know about travel advice, road closures and bus service disruptions for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023.
List of Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 road closures and restrictions
- Northbound carriageway at Liver Street junction - traffic will be held for 20-25 minutes from when the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 starts at 9am
- No access to Water Street
- No access to Canada Boulevard - reopening at 1pm
- Access to Brunswick Street only available to access Mann Island only via Georges Dockway
- Roads along the course will be subject to Traffic Management Plan supported by Merseyside Police, stewarding team to assists movement of traffic in vicinity of route
- Access to Royal Albert Dock will be stopped from 8.55 am to 9.30am or when the last runner has passed the location - Gowar Street, Queens Wharf and Salthouse Quay to operate as normal
- Restrictions in place on Kings Parade - controlled by stewards
- No access to Windermere Terrace from Ullet Road / Aigburth Road over the duration of the race
- Not possible to exit Sydenham House on Mossley Hill Drive until runners pass the location at approximately 9.45am
- Runners to occupy both sides of Croxteth Drive between the caves exit point and Aigburth Drive between 9.15am and 10.15am
- Jericho Lane / Aigburth Road closed between approximately 9am and 12pm
List of bus service disruption for Liverpool Half Marathon 2023
Due to the above road closures and restrictions, there will be disruption to bus services in Liverpool . Here is everything you need to know, according to Merseytravel.
- Route 10A (From 0830 until 0930) will operate as normal from Lord Street (towards the Waterfront) then via Castle Street, Cook Street to Victoria Street then operate as normal to St Helens (omitting Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and North John Street).
- Route 18 (from 0830 until 0930) will operate as normal from Croxteth Park as normal to Queen Square Bus Station where this service will terminate (omitting Dale Street, North John Street, Lord Street, James Street, The Strand and Liverpool ONE Bus Station).
- Route 18 (from 0830 until 0930) will commence from Queen Square Bus Station then operate as normal (omitting Liverpool ONE Bus Station, James Street, Lord Street and Victoria Street).
- Route 26 (until 1000) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Tunnel Road then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street to Duke Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane).
- Route 26 (0845 & 0915 departures from Liverpool ONE Bus Station) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Hanover Street, Great Charlotte Street, Lime Street, Renshaw Street, Brownlow Hill, Russell Street, Seymour Street, Norton Street, St Anne Street and as normal to Tunnel Road then via Upper Parliament Street, Catherine Street, Canning Street, Upper Duke Street, Duke Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Strand Street, James Street, Lord Street, North John Street, Victoria Street, Old Haymarket, Byrom Street, and Hunter Street then Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road, Princes Road, Upper Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Gt George Street, St James Street, and Park Lane).
- Route 27 (until 1000) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James’ Place and Upper Warwick Street).
- Route 27 (0830 departure from Liverpool ONE Bus Station) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Princes Road, Princes Avenue then as normal route to St Anne Street then via Norton Street, Seymour Street, Russell Street, Brownlow Hill, Renshaw Street, Ranelagh Street to Hanover Street to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Price Street, Paradise Street, Park Lane, St James Street, Great George Street, St James’ Place and Upper Warwick Street and Islington, Hunter Street, Byrom Street, Dale Street, Water Street, The Strand).
- Route 60 (until 1130) will operate as normal from Bootle to terminate at Sefton Park, Croxteth Road (omitting Sefton Park Road, Ullet Road, Aigburth Road and Aigburth Vale)
- Route 60 (until 1130) will commence from Sefton Park, Croxteth Road, and operate as normal route to Bootle (omitting Aigburth Vale, Aigburth Road, Ullet Road, Sefton Park Road).
- Route 75 (until 1000) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Catherine Street then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road, Croxteth Road to resume route to Halewood (omitting Princes Road, Princes Avenue, and part of Croxteth Road).
- Route 75 (until 1000) will operate as normal from Halewood to Sefton Park, Croxteth Road then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street to Catherine Street and resume normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting part of Croxteth Road and Princes Road).
- Route 80A (until 1000) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Catherine Street then via Upper Parliament Street, Lodge Lane, Sefton Park Road to Croxteth Road and resume route to Liverpool John Lennon Airport (omitting Princes Road, Princes Avenue and part of Croxteth Road).
- Route 80A (until 1000) will operate as normal from Liverpool Airport to Croxteth Road then via Sefton Park Road, Lodge Lane, Upper Parliament Street to Catherine Street and resume normal route to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting part of Croxteth Road and Princes Road).
- Route 204 (until 1030) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station then via Duke Street, Upper Duke Street, Canning Street, Catherine Street, Upper Parliament Street to resume normal route to Belle Vale (omitting Price Street, Liver Street, Park Lane, Jamaica Street, Parliament Street, St James Place, Park Place, Warwick Street, Mill Street, Beloe Street, Dingle Mount, Dingle Lane, Belvidere Road and Kingsley Road).
- Route 204 (until 1030) will operate as normal from Belle Vale to Upper Parliament this service will continue along Upper Parliament Street then via St James Street, Park Lane to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Mulgrave Road, Princess Avenue, Belvidere Road, Dingle Lane, Dingle Mount, Beloe Street, Mill Street, Warwick Street, Park Place, St James Place, Parliament Street and Jamaica Street).
- Route 500 (from 0900 until 1200) will operate as normal from Liverpool John Lennon Airport as normal to Aigburth Road this service will continue on Aigburth Road then via Park Road, Park Place, St James’ Street, St James’ Place, Park Lane to Liverpool ONE Bus Station (omitting Jericho Lane, Riverside Drive, Sefton Street and Wapping).
- Route 500 (from 0900 until 1200) will operate as normal from Liverpool ONE Bus Station to Great George Street then via St James’ Place, Park Place, Park Road, Aigburth Road and resume normal route to Liverpool John Lennon Airport (omitting Parliament Street, Sefton Street, Brunswick Station Sefton Street, Riverside Drive, Jericho Lane and Otterspool Road).