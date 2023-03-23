Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 arrives in the city this weekend, but what will the weather look like? Here is an hour-by-hour breakdown of the Met Office weather forecast.

As around 6,000 runners make their way onto the streets for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023, they will be hoping they will need sunglasses rather than a raincoat for when they pass major landmarks like Sefton Park. But will the weather be kind to them?

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 26) across a 13.1 mile route. The race will start at 9pm and can end at any time, though on average the last runner passes the finish line at around 12pm.

Marathon fever is set to take over Liverpool in what will be a momentous weekend, not without its travel disruption though. Organisers have confirmed a number of road closures and restrictions, as well as disruption and diverted bus services.

Not only that, but the Met Office has now published their full forecast for Liverpool on the day of the big race. Here is a breakdown of what weather Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 runners and spectators should expect this weekend.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool Half Marathon 2023

7am: Dry conditions, cloudy skies and humid - highs of 6C

10am: Dry conditions, cloudy skies and humid - highs of 6C

1pm: Dry conditions, cloudy skies, overcast - highs 4C

4pm: Dry conditions, cloudy skies - highs of 7C

7pm: Dry conditions, cloudy skies, sunny intervals - highs of 7C

10pm: Dry conditions, cloudy to clear skies - highs of 5C

The weather over the course of the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 is looking mixed, according to The Met Office weather forecast - Credit: Adobe