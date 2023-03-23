Register
Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 weather: What will the weather be like? Hour-by-hour Met Office weather forecast

Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 arrives in the city this weekend, but what will the weather look like? Here is an hour-by-hour breakdown of the Met Office weather forecast.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:32 GMT

As around 6,000 runners make their way onto the streets for the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023, they will be hoping they will need sunglasses rather than a raincoat for when they pass major landmarks like Sefton Park. But will the weather be kind to them?

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 26) across a 13.1 mile route. The race will start at 9pm and can end at any time, though on average the last runner passes the finish line at around 12pm.

Marathon fever is set to take over Liverpool in what will be a momentous weekend, not without its travel disruption though. Organisers have confirmed a number of road closures and restrictions, as well as disruption and diverted bus services.

    Not only that, but the Met Office has now published their full  forecast for Liverpool on the day of the big race. Here is a breakdown of what weather Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 runners and spectators should expect this weekend.

    Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool Half Marathon 2023

    • 7am: Dry conditions, cloudy skies and humid - highs of 6C
    • 10am: Dry conditions, cloudy skies and humid - highs of 6C
    • 1pm: Dry conditions, cloudy skies, overcast - highs 4C
    • 4pm: Dry conditions, cloudy skies - highs of 7C
    • 7pm: Dry conditions, cloudy skies, sunny intervals - highs of 7C
    • 10pm: Dry conditions, cloudy to clear skies - highs of 5C
    The weather over the course of the Liverpool Half Marathon 2023 is looking mixed, according to The Met Office weather forecast - Credit: Adobe
    A Met Office spokesperson explained the outlook for this weekend: “Sunny spells with blustery showers on Saturday. Turning colder into Sunday, with showers perhaps wintry over the hills. Frosty start on Monday but largely dry and bright. Winds easing throughout.”

