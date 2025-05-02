Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool Philharmonic is marking the 10th anniversary of the Music Room with two weeks of specially curated performances.

Running from Sunday, September 28 to Monday, October 13, music lovers can expect incredible performances from Scottish legend Barbara Dickson, Merseyside hero Ian Prowse and more.

The event, titled Music Room 10, is a huge celebration of all the venue does and will kick off with Liverpool Philharmonic’s Open Day, a free event for audiences to drop in, enjoy a packed programme of musical taster sessions and experiences, and discover everything Liverpool Philharmonic has got on offer.

Liverpool Philharmonic

Music Room 10 programme and line-up

Barbara Dickson - September 29.

September 29. Ian Prowse - September 30.

- September 30. Tom Robinson - October 1.

- October 1. LUMA Creations - October 2.

- October 2. 9Bach , VRï and Cerys Hafana - October 3.

, and - October 3. RURA, Siobhan Miller, Breabach and Annie Massie - October 4.

and - October 4. Kathryn Williams and a very special guest, followed by O'Hooley and Tidow , Frankie Archer and Hannah Scott - October 5.

followed by , and - October 5. Music Mondays - October 6.

- October 6. Catfish Keith, Jo Harman and Connie Lush - October 8.

and - October 8. Gary Lucas - October 8.

- October 8. One Night on Sugnall - October 9.

- October 9. Official 10th Birthday - October 10.

- October 10. Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Company - October 12.

Ian Prowse. | Liverpool Philharmonic

Merseyside’s Ian Prowse said: “I feel a deep affinity with the Music Room having been playing there since its inception, watched and felt it come of age, both as an artist and a fan. Our High Summer show is the highlight of my year, the room’s fantastic production values play a big part in that, I know that if we deliver onstage the venue is delivering too.

“Seeing Damien Dempsey, Amelia Coburn & Tom Robinson there as a fan alerted me to the room’s near perfection as a watcher, I reckon it'll still be going in 100 years' time!”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2 at 10am. They can be purchased here www.liverpoolphil.com/MR10.