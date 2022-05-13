Bryan Adams, Sefton Park Palm House Memories, mini vegan fair, Michael Flatley’s Lord Of the Dance, Radical Landscapes and more...

Sefton Park Palm House Memories

Sefton Park Palm House. Image: Shutterstock

As part of the program of events funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Sefton Park Palm House is collecting people's memories as part of a growing exhibition. On Monday, 16 May, you can come into the Grade II listed building to share your story during opening hours and add your story or photograph to the memory tree, which will grow throughout the week.

Mini Vegan Festival - Lark Lane

Liverpool will be welcoming back a vegan festival on Saturday, 14 May. The Live A Better Life Mini Vegan Fair will take over The Old Police Station on Lark Lane, offering food and advice for people interested in all things vegan. These fairs have been running in Liverpool since 2013 and have been attended by more than 35,000 people. Around 30 stalls will be selling everything from vegan food to cruelty-free health and beauty products. There will also be live entertainment on offer.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

Michael Flatley’s Lord Of the Dance - M&S Bank Arena

Lord of the Dance - Previous Cast

Michael Flatley's Lord Of the Dance is coming to the M&S Bank Arena from Friday, May 13, to Sunday, May 15. Over the past 25 years, the production has visited over 1,000 venues worldwide and has been seen by over 60 million people in 60 different countries and on every continent, making it one of the most popular dance productions in the world, with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music and storytelling.

Run For The 97 - Stanley Park

The eighth annual Run For The 97 takes place on Saturday 21 May in Stanley Park – the perfect setting being located between Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park. The community legacy 5K celebrates and honours the lives of the 97 football fans lost in the Hillsborough tragedy. This year's official charity partners are Jamie Carragher's 23 Foundation, LFC Foundation, and Everton in the Community. A new charity addition for 2022 is Stanley Park junior parkrun. You can enter by heading to btrliverpool.com

Waitress musical comedy - Empire Theatre

Chelsea Halfpenny in Waitress. Photo: Matt Crockett.

London’s Smash hit musical comedy Waitress is coming to the Liverpool’s Empire Theatre from Monday May 9 until Saturday May 14. Jenna is a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. However, when a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.

Kunichika: Japanese prints - Lady Lever

Kunichika Japanese prints exhibition. Image: National Museums Liverpool, courtesy of Frank Milner

Kunichika: Japanese Prints is now on display at The Lady Lever Art Gallery. One of the most important 19th-century print makers in Japan, he was born in Tokyo. He was best known for his depictions of the Kabuki theatre, capturing the drama and excitement of scenes from popular plays and famous actors. More than 60 of Kunichika’s hand-printed single, double and triptych prints feature in this exhibition, which is the first in a national gallery outside of Japan to focus on his work. Runs until September 4.

Rampworx - Aintree

Rampworx Aintree

The UK’s biggest indoor skatepark welcome users from the age of five and upwards to partake in, inline and quad skating, BMX, skateboarding and scootering. No experience is neccessary as the team have instuctors on site to help teach your little ones. It’s just £10 for three hour session on the ramps and rails and you’ll be supporting a community charity of young people using extreme sports to develop their physical and mental wellbeing.

Bryan Adams - M&S Bank Arena

Bryan Adams has announced a huge UK tour in 2022, where he will visit arenas and entertainment venues across 11 cities - including Liverpool. Recently releasing a new album in March 2022, the rock singer is expected to primarily perform all his huge tracks that fans will be hugely familiar with. He visits Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday, 18 May.

Blitzed: Liverpool Lives - Museum of Liverpool

Strand Street and James Street, city centre, 3-4 May 1941. Photo: Merseyside Police