Van Morrison, Comic Con Liverpool, The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics, A-Ha at the M&S Bank Arena and more...

Van Morrison - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Van Morrison performs on stage.

Van Morrison is coming to the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 May. One of music's true originals, his unique and inspirational musical legacy is rooted in his home town of Belfast. He was a travelling musician at 13 and went on to sing and play guitar and saxophone in several bands. Best known for hits such as Brown Eyed Girl, Days Like This and Moondance.

Comic Con Liverpool - Exhibition Centre Liverpool

Cosplayers pose at a booth at Comic Con

Comic Con Liverpool is back on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 May at the . Over 30,000 fans will meet and enjoy cosplay, traders set builds, props, and appearances from some of your favourite actors from classic TV series and films. Stars from Cobra Kai, Smallville, Glee and Grease, plus many more, are set to make appearances.

The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics - Walker Art Gallery

A woman views the art works on display at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Discover the conflict, scandal, and secrets at The Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics at The Walker Art Gallery. Featuring around one hundred objects with almost seventy works from the National Portrait Gallery. It is the first time such a significant number of these renowned portraits have been lent for exhibition. Presenting Henry VII, Henry VIII, Edward VI, Mary I and Elizabeth I, some of the most familiar figures from English history and instantly recognisable in the portraits that have preserved their likenesses for five hundred years. That runs from Saturday May 21 until Monday August 29.

A-ha - M&S Bank Arena

A-ha will be in Liverpool next week.

A-ha are coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Wednesday, 25 May. Always a band to set themselves a challenge, this tour is different from anything they have previously undertaken. For the first half of the concert, they will play new and old, familiar and less-familiar songs. Then, after returning to the stage, they will play the ten songs of their 1985 debut album, Hunting High And Low, in the running order of the original release.

Radical Landscapes - Tate Liverpool

Tate Liverpool’s latest exhibition looks at climate emergency, activism and trespass. Radical Landscapes is a collection of over 150 paintings, sculptures, photographs, and films, taking a fresh look at the British Landscape and the art it inspires. Ruth Ewan’s Back to the Fields, brings live plants and trees into the heart of the exhibition. That’s open now and runs right through until September 4.

Run For The 97 - Stanley Park

The eighth annual Run For The 97 takes place on Saturday 21 May in Stanley Park – the perfect setting being located between Anfield Stadium and Goodison Park. The community legacy 5K celebrates and honours the lives of the 97 football fans lost in the Hillsborough tragedy. This year’s official charity partners are Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation, LFC Foundation, and Everton in the Community. A new charity addition for 2022 is Stanley Park junior parkrun. You can enter by heading to btrliverpool.com

National Vegetarian Week

The best vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Liverpool. Image: exclusive-design - stock.adobe.c

National Vegetarian Week, which runs from May 16 to 22, encourages people to think about the food they consume and if it would be possible to make a lifestyle switch. Many people choose vegan or vegetarian diets as they are more environmentally friendly and one of the easiest ways to reduce personal carbon emissions. For others it’s a choice based on animal welfare, or health reasons - compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol. If you fancy giving it a go we have picked out the top ten vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Liverpool according to TripAdvisor.

Kunichika: Japanese prints - Lady Lever

Kunichika Japanese prints exhibition. Image: National Museums Liverpool, courtesy of Frank Milner