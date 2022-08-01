Gemma Owens and Luca Bish’s turbulent time in the Love Island villa could end in £50,000 triumph.

The curtain is set to fall on another season of Love Island, but is Gemma Owen in with a shot at the £50,000?

Chester-born dressage rider Gemma Owen will appear tonight on the Love Island finale - alongside couples Davide & Ekin-Su; Andrew & Tasha and Dami & Indiyah.

After eight weeks of summer love, the curtain is set to fall on season eight of Love Island 2022. The show - which will air for the last time on ITV2 - features four couples with their eyes on the £50,000 jackpot.

According to William Hill, Davide & Ekiun-Su and Andrew & Tasha are both favourites to grab the prize at 7/1. Despite this, Gemma and her partner Luca Bish could still be in with a shot.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gemma Owen’s Love Island experience and how to watch her in tonight’s Love Island 2022 final.

Who is Gemma Owen?

Gemma Rose Owen is a 19-year-old International dressage rider from Chester.

Gemma is the daughter of ex-Liverpool and England striker, Michael Owen.

The forward enjoyed a prolific career in the Premier League, scoring 150 goals in 326 appearances.

Since retiring, Michael has worked as a pundit for BT Sport and Channel 4. He owns and breeds racehorses at the Manor House Stables in Chester.

Gemma has been riding horses since she was three years old. Her horse is named after fictional Harry Potter character, Sirius Black.

Who is Gemma Owen’s Love Island 2022 partner Luca Bish?

Gemma Owen has been with partner Luca Bish since week 1

Gemma has been coupled up with fishmonger, Luca Bish, since Week 1.

Gemma and Luca have experienced their fair share of heated moments. In an explosive recoupling, Bish was forced to part with Gemma for new contestant Danica Taylor.

Briefly after turning her attention to Andrew Le Pen and Andrew Colliard in saucy Mile High Challenge, Gemma was locked in a bitter row with Love Island partner .

When is the Love Island final 2022?

The Love Island final 2022 airs on Monday 1 August on ITV2 from 9PM.

The episode will stretch for an extra 30 minutes and finish at 10:35pm as the public choose which couple will take home the £50,000 prize.

How to vote for your Love Island 2022 winners?

As usual, fans of the show can vote for their favourite couple through the Love Island app - which is available for IOS and Android devices.

Voting will take place during the show where the public will be given a window in which to choose their Love Island 2022 winners.

Voting is free via the Love Island app.

Can Gemma Owen win Love Island 2022?

Davide and Ekien-Su are favourites to win Love Island 2022

According to betting site William Hill , Davide & Ekin Su and Andrew & Tasha are tied as favourites to win at 7/1.

Gemma & Luca aren’t far behind at 8/1 which keeps them well in the race for the £50,000 victory.