A colossal animatronic Hungarian Horntail dragon is coming to Liverpool.

Liverpool locals will have the “rare” chance to interact with a piece of Harry Potter filmmaking history next week.

A Hungarian Horntail dragon will be landing at Liverpool ONE in a special appearance outside of its home at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter.

People in Liverpool will be able to get up close and personal with the magical creature, which fans will recognise from Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, experiencing its ability to roar and move.

A 25-ft-long animatronic Hungarian Horntail is coming to Liverpool. | Will Ireland/PinPep

The huge animatronic dragon, which weighs 1.3 tonnes, brings to life the fan favourite, nail-biting scene where Harry Potter’s Hungarian Horntail breaks free of its chains during the first task in the Triwizard Tournament.

The dragon was designed by Joe Scott and created to mark the launch of the new ‘Triwizard Tournament - Making of Champions’ feature at the Studio Tour, running from until September 8, 2025.

The skilled recreation of the famous dragon was carefully crafted over 750 hours, using materials that included 40 metres of fiberglass. The team first created a series of detailed sketches and CGI mock-ups, before sculptors, carpenters and scenic artists meticulously built the dragon's head, which was 3D printed using a scan of the original Hungarian Horntail from the film.

The dragon will land at Liverpool ONE at 10.00am on Wednesday, May 28. Visitors can see the attraction until 9.00pm.